Cathay FHC leads Taiwan's Renewable Energy Push at LSEG's Climate Investment Summit During Climate Week London.

Lee Chang-Ken, President of Cathay Financial Holdings (Cathay FHC), personally attended the "Climate Investment Summit" at the London Stock Exchange (LSEG), marking the second consecutive year he has been the only speaker from Taiwan.