June 27, 2024 declared Legal Assistant/Paralegal Day

Governor Doug Burgum has declared Thursday, June 27, 2024, Legal Assistant/Paralegal Day. A copy of the proclmation may be found by clicking HERE.

Pictured, Left to Right are: Melissa Hamilton, ACP; Cassy Clark, CP; Anna Heinen; Governor Doug Burgum; Trisha Kinnischtzke; and Ashley Miller, CP

Pictured, Left to Right are: Melissa Hamilton, ACP; Cassy Clark, CP; Anna Heinen; Chief Justice Jon Jensen; Trisha Kinnischtzke; and Ashley Miller, CP

Pictured, Left to Right are: Melissa Hamilton, ACP; Cassy Clark, CP; Anna Heinen; Attorney General Drew Wrigley; Trisha Kinnischtzke; and Ashley Miller, CP