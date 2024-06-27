The Reserve Unveils Two Residential Communities in Rockport, Texas

The Reserve, a collection of residential communities, is committed to creating exceptional residential communities in top housing markets across Texas. The Reserve at Costa Palms and Copano Bay communities offer vibrant coastal living, affordable luxury, and direct access to Copano Bay. The well-appointed properties at The Reserve are nestled in the serene coastal town of Rockport, Texas.

ROCKPORT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reserve, a collection of residential communities, announces the opening of two luxury manufactured home communities, Costa Palms and Copano Bay. The well-appointed properties are nestled in the serene coastal town of Rockport, Texas.

Both communities offer vibrant coastal living, affordable luxury, and direct access to Copano Bay. The Reserve on Copano Bay includes more than 400 homes with a wide range of amenities for residents of all ages. The Reserve at Costa Palms is a gated community with more than 250 homes, designed for residents ages 55 and up. The subdivisions are conveniently located near beaches, recreational areas, and downtown Rockport.

The Reserve is a joint venture by real estate industry leaders Stonetown Capital and Holigan Communities, and the properties are operated by Stonetown’s wholly owned property management company, Cairn Communities. Stonetown Capital is a Denver-based real estate investment firm focused on manufactured housing and recreational vehicle sectors. Holigan Communities is a Dallas-based investment firm focused on residential communities, including single-family, multi-family, and manufactured housing communities.

“We design communities that strike the balance of high-quality and welcoming,” says Aaron Ketchand, Chief Operating Officer of Holigan. “We’re proud to work with premier partners on luxurious communities for Rockport residents.”

Prospective residents can tour the communities at an open house on June 29, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pura Vida Dr, Rockport, TX 78382.

“The Reserve brings neighbors together with community centers and amenities that foster a sense of belonging,” says Lynn Anderson, Community Manager and Sales and Leasing Agent of The Reserve. “We want our residents to be comfortable and confident in their homes and community.”

Costa Palms and Copano Bay community amenities include:

● Community center with beautiful bay views

● Resort-style pool

● State-of-the-art fitness center

● Private community bay pier

● Neighborhood walking paths and trails

● Pickleball court (Costa Palms)

● Basketball court and children’s playground (Copano Bay)

The new communities at Costa Palms and Copano Bay will include over 640 residential homesites. The homes are anticipated to range in price from the high $90,000s to the $190,000s. The homebuilders include Titan Factory Direct, Clayton Homes, and Cavco In-Neighborhood. For more information, visit www.thereservecommunities.com

About The Reserve

The Reserve, a collection of residential communities, is committed to creating exceptional residential communities in top housing markets across Texas. The Reserve operates under Stonetown Capital, a Denver-based real estate investment firm focused upon opportunities in the manufactured housing and recreational vehicle sectors. Learn more at thereservecommunities.com and stonetowncapital.com.