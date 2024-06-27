Biopharma Outsourcing Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Evotec, Lonza
The Biopharma Outsourcing market size is estimated to increase by USD 30020.81 Million at a CAGR of 10.68% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 16330.1 Million. Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Biopharma Outsourcing Market 2024-2030. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
The Biopharma Outsourcing market size is estimated to increase by USD 30020.81 Million at a CAGR of 10.68% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 16330.1 Million.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Eurofins Scientific, Labcorp Drug Development, ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Sartorius AG, Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH, Patheon by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., KBI Biopharm, WuXi Biologics, Keyrus Biopharma, Evotec, Lonza Group AG
This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share, and contact information of various regional, international, and local vendors of Biopharma Outsourcing Market. The market proposition is frequently developing ahead with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with international vendors based on reliability, quality, and modernism in technology.
Definition:
The biopharma outsourcing market encompasses the contractual arrangement between pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies (sponsors) and specialized external organizations or service providers (contract research organizations, contract development and manufacturing organizations, and other outsourcing partners) for the purpose of delegating specific stages of drug discovery, development, manufacturing, or support processes within the biopharmaceutical industry. These outsourcing partnerships aim to leverage the expertise, capabilities, and infrastructure of external entities to accelerate drug development, reduce costs, and enhance the efficiency of bringing novel biopharmaceutical products to market.
Market Trends:
• The biopharma industry continues to increase its outsourcing of various functions, including research, clinical trials, and manufacturing, to specialized service providers.
• With the rise of biologics and complex therapies, there's a growing trend toward outsourcing biomanufacturing, analytical testing, and process development.
• The emergence of virtual biotech companies, which rely heavily on outsourcing, is driving growth in the outsourcing market.
Market Drivers:
• The high cost of research and development (R&D) drives companies to seek cost-effective solutions through outsourcing.
• The development of complex biologics and therapies requires specialized knowledge and resources, which outsourcing partners can provide.
• Stringent regulatory requirements necessitate expertise in compliance and quality assurance, which outsourcing partners can offer.
Market Opportunities:
• Outsourcing can lead to cost savings for pharmaceutical companies by reducing the need for in-house infrastructure and expertise.
• Partnering with specialized service providers allows biopharma companies to tap into the expertise of professionals with specific knowledge and experience.
• Outsourcing non-core activities lets biopharma companies concentrate on their core functions, such as research and strategic development.
Market Challenges:
• Maintaining consistent quality control across different outsourcing partners can be challenging.
• Protecting sensitive patient and drug development data when outsourcing poses security risks.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Biopharma Outsourcing market segments by Types: Downstream Process Development, Upstream Process Development, Design of Experiments (DoE), Quality by Design (QbD)
Detailed analysis of Biopharma Outsourcing market segments by Applications: Clinical Trials, Drug Discovery, API Development, Contract Production & Packaging, Non-Clinical Service, Others
Regional Analysis for Biopharma Outsourcing Market:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2019-2023
Base year – 2023
Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]
