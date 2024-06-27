Agritourism Market Growing with a Surprising Strength One Shouldn't Overlook
The Agritourism market size is estimated to increase by USD 130.7 Billion at a CAGR of 11.3% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 85.7 Billion. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Willow-Witt Ranch in Ashland (Oregon), Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm (Mexico), Plantation Jan Thiel Lodge (Island), Agri Tourism Development Corporation (India), Laucala Island (Japan), Barnsley Resort (United States), Fattoria Barbialla Nuova (Italy), Babylonstoren (South Africa), Our Heritage Guest Ranch (United States), Beavers Christmas Tree Farm (United States)
Definition:
The agritourism market encompasses the commercial activity and tourism sector that revolves around the interaction between tourists or visitors and agricultural environments. Agritourism experiences typically take place on active farms, vineyards, orchards, ranches, and other agricultural properties, where visitors can engage in a range of activities, including farm tours, crop picking, animal petting, wine tasting, hayrides, and participation in farm festivals or workshops. Agritourism aims to provide a multifaceted and immersive experience, allowing tourists to connect with rural life, learn about food production processes, and appreciate the agricultural heritage of a region.
Market Trends:
• There is a growing trend in agritourism towards offering farm-to-table dining experiences where visitors can enjoy meals prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients right on the farm.
• Many agritourism operations are emphasizing educational components, providing visitors with opportunities to learn about sustainable farming practices, food production, and environmental conservation.
• Farms are diversifying their offerings to attract a wider range of visitors, including activities like workshops, cooking classes, outdoor adventures, and cultural events.
Market Drivers:
• Tourists are increasingly seeking authentic and immersive travel experiences, and agritourism offers an opportunity to connect with nature and local culture.
• Urban populations are showing interest in reconnecting with rural areas and experiencing life on a farm or in the countryside.
• Growing awareness of health and wellness is driving interest in fresh, locally sourced, and organic foods, which can be promoted through agritourism.
Market Opportunities:
• Agritourism can boost local economies by creating jobs, generating income for farmers, and increasing sales of agricultural products.
• The intersection of agritourism and culinary tourism presents opportunities to showcase regional cuisines and local food specialties.
• Educational agritourism programs can help raise awareness about the importance of agriculture and foster an appreciation for farming practices.
Market Challenges:
• Regulations and zoning restrictions can pose challenges for farmers looking to develop agritourism activities on their properties.
• Agritourism can be highly seasonal, with peak visitation during harvest times or specific events, leading to uneven revenue
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Agritourism market segments by Types: DirectMarket Tourism, Experience and Education Agri Tourism, Event and Recreation Agri Tourism, Others
Detailed analysis of Agritourism market segments by Applications: Outdoor Recreation, Direct Agricultural Sales, Entertainment, Educational experience, Others
Regional Analysis for Agritourism Market:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2019-2023
Base year – 2023
Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]
Enquire for customization in Report @
