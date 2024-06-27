Meeting Notice- Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission for Agriculture meeting to be held June 27

ANNAPOLIS, MD- A meeting of the Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission for Agriculture (GICA) will be held at the Maryland Department of Agriculture headquarters, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Thursday, June 27, 2024 from 1-2:30pm.
For more information please contact Rachel Jones at rachel.jones2@maryland.gov.
