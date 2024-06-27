Rubenstein Public Relations Named Agency of Record for Newpreneurs

Partnering with Rubenstein Public Relations aligns with our goal to make Newpreneurs a household name” — Victor Green

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full-service communications firm has been named the Agency of Record for Newpreneurs, an exciting new digital TV show where young entrepreneurs under the age of 25 compete for funding. Contestants will have the opportunity to be awarded up to $250,000 in startup funds for their businesses.

Newpreneurs was created by multifaceted entrepreneur Victor Green, who has a diverse career with over 50 years of experience spanning multiple industries, from publishing and event organizing to technology, finance, and media. The show is now searching for contestants under 25 years of age for its premier season.

Rubenstein Public Relations will lead a comprehensive public relations campaign to assist in the launch of the Newpreneurs' brand. The campaign aims to position the web show as a premier platform for young entrepreneurs to gain the support and resources they need to succeed. Mentors will work closely with the young participants to help them cultivate their presentations and refine their business strategies.

Each week, Newpreneurs, which will run on YouTube, airing five daily 15-minute-long videos chronicling the journey of two young aspiring entrepreneurs as they work with mentors to prepare for their pitch to the judges. On Fridays of each week, the Newpreneurs video will reveal the investment decision of each of the two aspiring entrepreneurs featured in the week’s episodes.

“Partnering with Rubenstein Public Relations aligns with our goal to make Newpreneurs a household name. Their expertise in strategic communications will help us reach and inspire young entrepreneurs nationwide,” said show creator Victor Green. “This exciting new show offers a platform to support Gen Z and Gen Alpha entrepreneurs and, most importantly, provide them with the resources and guidance they need to turn their business dreams into reality. Our goal is to help them realize their potential and achieve market success, with the support of experienced and highly successful mentors.”

The show includes several key features, such as participants using avatars to pitch in a digital boardroom, making entrepreneurship accessible, safe, and personable. The Angels on Newpreneurs are seasoned industry experts who have successfully transitioned from entrepreneurs to investors. Each Angel brings a wealth of experience and a passion for fostering the next generation of innovators. The show offers extensive mentoring from industry leaders, ensuring participants are well-prepared for their entrepreneurial journey. For those not ready to pitch or who want to learn from experts on how to build a successful business, Newpreneurs.com offers free mentoring simply for signing up.

Join the Newpreneurs Movement: Young entrepreneurs are encouraged to participate in this unique opportunity. The platform also invites parents, educators, and business enthusiasts to support and share the initiative across social media.

About Newpreneurs

Newpreneurs is a groundbreaking social network channel that aims to identify and develop young entrepreneurs by providing them with access to funding and mentorship. The platform is committed to cultivating a new generation of inventors and business leaders.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.