Take Control HIV launches biography-style interview series spotlighting survivors, heroes

Awareness, health engagement campaign debuts to break stigma surrounding the virus

YORK, Penn., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take Control HIV today proudly announced the launch of a new profile series titled “Living Positively: Inspiring Stories.” This sequence spotlights the humbling and unique life stories of six individuals living with HIV, the community-shaping activism they’ve rolled out, and how they’ve overcome a range of obstacles along the way.



To this day, stigma and discrimination continue to plague the HIV community. From misconceptions about transmission to outdated beliefs, HIV survivors often face prejudice and judgment. This campaign shines a light on the resilience of individuals who have bravely stepped into the spotlight, not only improving healthcare and their communities, but also challenging socioeconomic barriers head on.

“Coming from diverse backgrounds, each advocate brings their unique story. Their life journeys span urban, suburban, and rural areas of the United States, and their survivor stories illustrate that people can face similar challenges no matter where they’re from or where they’re headed,” said Take Control HIV spokesperson Sarah Carvajal, MSW.

The Take Control HIV series highlights inspiring stories from prominent activists, including:

Derrick Cox “Strawberry ” – Activist who partners with health clinics in the nation’s capital.

” – Activist who partners with health clinics in the nation’s capital. Maria Mejia – Native Colombian living with HIV for over 30 years and founder of one of the world’s largest international HIV support groups.

– Native Colombian living with HIV for over 30 years and founder of one of the world’s largest international HIV support groups. Guy Anthony – Sexual assault survivor who built a community, wrote a book, and founded a small business.

– Sexual assault survivor who built a community, wrote a book, and founded a small business. Patrick Ingram – Public health professional who fights discrimination and provides support in rural areas.

– Public health professional who fights discrimination and provides support in rural areas. Ciarra “Ci Ci” Covin – Mother living with HIV who breastfed and birthed two HIV-negative children.

– Mother living with HIV who breastfed and birthed two HIV-negative children. Kim Canady – A dandelion (born with HIV) and teacher who has overcome obstacles and now pursues a master’s degree.





We are thrilled for readers to dive into these stories and hope they will find these biography-style stories as inspiring as we did.

Take Control HIV encourages all Pennsylvanians to get tested, know their status, and get connected to prevention or forms of treatment. Submit our “Request for Care” form and we’ll reach out to you within 72 hours for guidance on next steps of your health journey.





###

About Take Control HIV

The Take Control HIV Community is a statewide collaboration of five organizations in the Mideast, Northcentral, Northeast, Northwest, and Southcentral Pennsylvania regions. We are a diverse network of advocates working to reduce new HIV infections and improve the quality of life by stopping barriers and building community. Our goal is to work in unison across five regions in the state of Pennsylvania to educate, empower, and improve the lives and overall wellness of those impacted by HIV/AIDS.

Our initiative consists of five partnering organizations:

AIDSNET (Mideast)

Family Health Council of Central PA (Southcentral)

North Central District Aids Coalition (Northcentral)

PA Thrive Partnership (Northwest)

United Way of Wyoming Valley (Northeast)

Amanda Peterson Martin Take Control HIV (484) 949-1320 apmartin@gavinadv.com