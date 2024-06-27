Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,329 in the last 365 days.

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia‎ on June 27, 2024 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, Francisco Diaz, Gustavo Gattass, Valentina Garbarini, Silvestre Tovar Leopardi and David Winter to the Board of Directors; and (ii) appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as Canacol's auditors.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee   Votes For   % For   Votes Withheld   % Withheld
Charle Gamba   14,892,010   98.763%   186,594   1.237%
Michael Hibberd   14,482,015   96.043%   596,589   3.957%
Francisco Diaz   14,472,190   95.982%   605,794   4.018%
Gustavo Gattass   14,478,301   96.023%   599,683   3.977%
Valentina Garbarini   14,880,710   98.688%   197,894   1.312%
Silvestre Tovar Leopardi   14,875,255   98.653%   203,089   1.347%
David Winter   14,431,142   95.704%   647,822   4.296%
                 

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2024 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation's properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. These factors include the inherent risks involved in the exploration for and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological and geophysical data, fluctuating energy prices, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated costs or delays and other uncertainties associated with the oil and gas industry. Other risk factors could include risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation.


For more information please contact:

Investor Relations
South America: +571.621.1747 IR-SA@canacolenergy.com
Global: +1.403.561.1648 IR-GLOBAL@canacolenergy.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more