DEADLINE ALERT for CRGE/CRGEQ, ENPH, HTZ, and HUM: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE; OTC: CRGEQ)

Class Period: December 15, 2021 – February 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was invested in an illiquid limited partnership Interest; (2) the Company’s investments with KORR Acquisitions were “critical” to Charge’s liquidity, and the failure to return them proximately caused a default on the Arena Notes; (3) the Company was facing a serious liquidity crisis and risk of default under the Arena Notes on account of Orr and KORR Acquisitions’ failure to return the Company funds; (4) Charge’s internal disclosure controls and procedures were not effective during the Class Period; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH )

Class Period: February 7, 2023 – April 25, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Enphase had been experiencing a decrease in battery shipments to Europe and California; (2) Enphase had been experiencing a slowdown in battery deployment and adoption; (3) Enphase had been experiencing a longer transition period with NEM 3.0 and slower output of inverters manufactured by the new US base manufacturing lines; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ )

Class Period: April 27, 2023 – April 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 30, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Hertz had downplayed the financial impact of vehicle depreciation, and/or overstated its ability to track and manage vehicle depreciation; (2) demand for Hertz’s EVs was not as strong as Defendants had led investors to believe; (3) Hertz had too many vehicles, particularly EVs, in its fleet to remain profitable; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Hertz was likely to incur significant losses on the disposition of both its ICE vehicles and EVs; (5) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on Hertz’s financial results; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM )

Class Period: July 27, 2022 – January 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 2, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) downplayed pressures on the Company’s adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company’s assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

