Province Supports Cancer Care in Cape Breton

CANADA, June 27 - Cancer patients and others in Cape Breton will receive enhanced care closer to home with the announcement of a new PET-CT scanner for the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

The Province has committed to covering any remaining capital costs, including installation, and operating expenses of the machine once it is in service. The Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation just wrapped up its most successful capital campaign ever to purchase the scanner.

“Cancer has dealt too many blows to our families and friends. It has taken away too many birthdays, celebrations and important moments with the ones we love,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Once the scanner is in place, a Cape Breton patient will be able to stay much closer to home, getting the cancer care they need, through all stages of treatment, right here on the island. The foundation, and all of the generous donors, have done their part. Now we’re rolling up our sleeves to do ours.”

A PET-CT, or positron emission tomography-computerized tomography scanner, is able to discover a variety of conditions, including cancer, heart disease and brain disorders. It uses a special dye containing radioactive tracers, which are absorbed by certain organs and tissues. PET-CT scans can detect very early changes in human cells that other machines, like MRIs, cannot. They are also used to monitor cancer treatment.

The Department of Health and Wellness, with Nova Scotia Health, is now making plans, including estimated costs and timelines, for the machine’s installation at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney.

The other PET-CT scanner in the province is at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

Quotes:

“A cancer diagnosis can be one of the scariest times in anyone’s life. Having access to medical equipment and treatments closer to home will help reduce some of those outside factors that can cause even more anxiety and allow the patient and their loved ones to focus on their treatment and healing.”

— Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness

Additional Resources:

Action for Health, the government’s plan to improve healthcare in Nova Scotia: https://novascotia.ca/actionforhealth/