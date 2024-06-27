Extended EudraVigilance medicinal product dictionary (XEVMPD) training course for sponsors - October 2024, Online, from 10 October 2024 to 11 October 2024
This training focuses on:
- Explaining the guidance and data elements necessary for the electronic submission of information on unauthorised medicinal products (referred to in the XEVMPD as 'development' products).
- Applying the format of the eXtended EudraVigilance Product Report Message (XEVPRM).
- The use of the XEVMPD data entry tool (EVWEB).
It includes exercises in the XEVPRM data entry tool (EVWEB) for the electronic submission and maintenance of development medicinal products.