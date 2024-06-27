Happiness Starts Here: JOANN Rebrands as “JO-AND” in New Campaign Focused on the Joy of Creating

Iconic sewing and craft retailer focuses on the benefits of creative connections as it looks toward the future

HUDSON, Ohio, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics, announced today its new, reimagined brand campaign that repositions JOANN as “JO-AND.” Through creative commercial spots, influencer relationships and social media campaigns, JOANN is focusing its efforts on inspiring the next generation of creators to find happiness in the experience of creating and connecting with others. And when you start finding that joy through creativity, the possibilities for what your next project will be are endless.



“We believe crafting isn’t only about the finished product – the real joy is in the process of creating and connecting with others,” said Chris DiTullio, Chief Customer Officer. “’And’ is a powerful 3-letter word that represents the endless possibilities of product and inspiration that customers can find at JOANN. We are excited to continue raising awareness of our expanded, affordable and best-in-class product assortments to inspire more creativity in the world.”

JOANN encourages customers of any age, background or skill level to create something for a loved one, a friend, someone in need, or even just for themselves. Not only a sewing and fabrics icon, JOANN offers endless possibilities for project exploration, including a wide breadth of assortment – more than 100,000 SKUs across fabric, sewing, craft, needle arts, home décor, kids, paper craft, craft tech, painting supplies and more. The brand has also permanently marked down more than 15,000 items to enable all customers to afford more creativity than ever.

“We are excited to bring joy to more customers than ever, particularly those younger customers who are committed to finding happiness, mental health and connections to others, all of which are benefits of creating. Through lowering prices and investing in this awareness campaign, we want everyone to know JOANN is here and committed as ever to inspiring happiness through creativity,” DiTullio said.

Giving has also always been a part of JOANN’s identity; whether it’s knitting hats for the homeless, crafting a scrapbook for a family member, or creating blankets for those in need, JOANN’s Team Members and customers are inspired to create to give. JOANN partners with impactful charitable organizations such as Children’s Miracle Network, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Kids in Need Foundation, Susan G. Komen and more throughout the year. Through July, customers can help JOANN protect the mental health of our youth by joining its campaign to raise funds for The Kids’ Mental Health Foundation in all stores. Since 2021, JOANN Team Members and customers have raised more than $3.6 million to help the Foundation offer free mental health resources and treatment to youth nationwide.

After more than 80 years in business and with more than 800 stores and 18,000 passionate Team Members, JOANN is embracing the future and poising itself for a long future of inspiration. For more information on JOANN, visit JOANN.com.

