Superior Industrial Refrigeration (SIR) Announces Jeff Galloway as Director of Sales for SIR Utah

OGDEN, Utah, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Industrial Refrigeration (SIR), a leader in industrial refrigeration solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Galloway to Director of Sales for SIR Utah. This strategic appointment underscores SIR's commitment to delivering top-notch refrigeration services, supported by a robust team of engineers, fabricators, and ammonia refrigeration professionals.



SIR has long been recognized for its expertise installing superior industrial refrigeration systems, and the SIR Utah facility recently opened to serve the region. In addition to his role as Construction Manager at SIR, Jeff will add to his responsibilities as Director of Sales for SIR Utah, overseeing and coordinating the construction and installation of industrial refrigeration projects for clients. Jeff brings a wealth of experience to the position, having begun his career as a welder and progressing through various roles including Construction Foreman and Construction Manager. His extensive background in construction management, combined with his recent sales outreach initiatives in Utah, positions him well to lead SIR Utah’s sales efforts.

"We are thrilled to have Jeff step into this pivotal role," said Eric York, President and Sales Director of SIR. "His hands-on experience and comprehensive understanding of the industry, coupled with our team's unparalleled expertise, will undoubtedly drive SIR Utah's continued success and growth."

Jeff Galloway’s promotion aligns with SIR’s strategic vision of expanding its footprint in the industrial refrigeration market while maintaining the high standards of service and innovation that clients have come to expect.

For more information about SIR and its industrial refrigeration design services, please visit https://www.superiornh3.com/.

Media Contact:

Denise Covington, Marketing Manager

hello@superiornh3.com

208-231-0155