United for Change: TPMF Volunteers Celebrate a Day of Community Service at the Jordan River Clean-Up Tiah Jones, Chris Salemi and Angelica Sarabia Community Heroes at Work: TPMF Volunteers Dedicate Efforts to Clean and Revitalize the Jordan River Area in Allentown Community Solidarity: Local Volunteers Gather to collaborate at the Jordan River Clean-Up Initiative

The Preventive Measures Foundation unites local organizations at Jordan River clean-up event in Allentown supporting homeless community and mental health

This clean-up is about recognizing our neighbors who are most in need. CSWs play a crucial role by building relationships which is essential for ensuring clients receive necessary services to thrive.” — Tiah Jones

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Preventive Measures Foundation Leads Community Clean-Up Event to Aid Homeless in Allentown, PA

Preventive Measures and The Preventive Measures Foundation (TPMF) are proud to celebrate the success of a recent community clean-up along the Jordan River in Allentown. The location, home to many homeless individuals, was specifically chosen to address the compounded struggles of mental illness and the local shortage of affordable housing.

On Saturday, June 22, the initiative witnessed collaborations with Valley Health Partners Street Medicine Team, Allentown Health Bureau, The City of Allentown’s Parks and Recycling Departments and generous backing from Mid-Atlantic Rehabilitation Services (MARS). This collective action not only cleared the riverbank but showed the community's united stand against neglecting vulnerable groups.

Tiah Jones, the event's organizer and CSW Program Manager, highlighted the significance of community engagement. "This clean-up isn’t just about beautification—it’s about recognizing and supporting our neighbors who are most in need. Community Service Workers (CSWs) play a crucial role in this by building relationships, which is essential for engaging our clients and ensuring they receive the necessary services."

CSWs play a vital role in overcoming barriers and mitigating high-risk behaviors among clients suffering from mental health disorders and drug addiction, establishing a foundation of trust that enhances service compliance and engagement. TPMF remains steadfast in its commitment to tackle health disparities and support those in need through various programs. The CSW program is particularly focused on aiding individuals with mental health challenges and those impacted by homelessness.

The Foundation urges community members to continue their support for TPMF’s CSW program through volunteering or donations, vital for advancing mental health support and advocating for sufficient affordable housing in Allentown. For more information on how you can contribute or participate in upcoming events, please contact Tiah Jones at 610-351-5391.

ABOUT THE PM FOUNDATION

The Preventive Measures Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization formed as the philanthropic extension of Preventive Measures, a trusted provider of mental health and supportive services for more than 13 years. Commonly known as The PM Foundation or TPMF, it serves as a platform to improve the mental health of individuals and communities through investment, education, and support. By supporting non-profit organizations promoting wellness, the PM Foundation plays a vital role in addressing mental health challenges, raising awareness, and ensuring that individuals have access to resources they need to live fulfilling lives. For more information visit thepmfoundation.org.

ABOUT PREVENTIVE MEASURES, INC.

Founded in 2008, Preventive Measures, Inc. is an outpatient Mental Health & Home Health Provider focused on improving the quality of life for individuals and families through Wellness Centers in Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, and Georgia, and a Home Health Care division in Pennsylvania. With its multidimensional structure, Preventive Measures leads with a proactive approach to holistic health. The PM Wellness Enterprise includes TeleWell and Jetdoc, mobile therapy applications providing virtual access to wellness partners and bridging the gap between healthcare and technology. Its nonprofit arm, The Preventive Measures Foundation, is dedicated to philanthropic efforts, community support and collaborative alliances to improve mental health access and awareness. For more information visit preventivemeasuresinc.com.

xxx