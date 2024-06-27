E2M Fitness Opens Registration for 8-Week Fitness Challenge on July 27
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eager 2 Motivate (E2M) Fitness, a veteran-owned leading virtual health and wellness company, announces enrollment for its transformative 8-week fitness program starting June 27. The sign-up window will be open for a week and close on July 3.
E2M Fitness, boasting over 215,000 members, provides an accessible and supportive fitness community for individuals of all backgrounds, including working mothers, competitive athletes, active-duty military personnel, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Members gain perpetual access to a variety of offerings with no recurring fees, and spouses can join for free with a one-time payment of $320 or eight weekly installments of $40.
Enrollment Details
Sign-Up Window: June 8 - July 3, 2024
How to Enroll: Visit E2MFitness.com and register
**Pay a one-time $320 fee with E2M and never pay for future fitness challenges!; Spouses can join for free.
E2M Fitness emphasizes community and comprehensive support. Members join a private Facebook group where they participate in live or recorded trainer-guided workouts, receive daily motivational talks from certified fitness coaches, mental health experts, and doctors, and follow an 8-week meal plan designed by nutritionists. Workouts range from 15-60 minutes and include modification for all fitness levels. Members have lost over 1 million pounds.
Media Recognition: E2M Fitness and its members have been featured in several media outlets showcasing their success stories:
WBTV - E2M Wants More Men to Become Healthier
WCNC - 'This is his call' | Charlotte army veteran is changing lives through physical and mental fitness training (https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/local/army-veteran-physical-mental-wellness-training-charlotte-north-carolina/275-723b759e-4b1b-4f75-b429-f1d4e04c3d12)
Spectrum News - Army vet using fitness to strengthen others' mental and physical health
Marketplace - How a virtual fitness company is staying strong in a Changing market
About the Founder/CEO Jeff Witherspoon
A Combat Veteran, Jeff Witherspoon's journey in fitness began as a college athlete, where he gained an in-depth understanding of physical training and its impact on overall health. In 2016, Jeff established E2M Fitness, which rapidly grew from a modest online community into a thriving group with more than 215,000 members, earning more than $60 million in revenue. Recognizing the importance of nutrition in fitness, he also founded E2M Kitchen to provide nutritional guidance and meal planning services, complementing the physical training programs at E2M Fitness. Jeff retired from the U.S. Army in 2023 as a Lieutenant Colonel; he served in four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan earning the Combat Action Badge and Bronze Star medal. He earned his B.A. from The Citadel and his M.B.A. from William & Mary. Jeff is originally from Sumter, South Carolina and resides with his family in Charlotte, North Carolina.
https://www.instagram.com/mrqueencity
A Comprehensive Approach to Wellness
E2M Fitness stands out from competitors by offering comprehensive nutrition and mental fitness classes led by certified staff members for a singular payment of $320.
Understanding various dietary restrictions, E2M Fitness provides weekly, supplement-free and healthy plans for a variety of dietary preferences including nursing mothers. E2M Kitchen provides affordable, pre-packaged meals delivered to your door. To learn about meal subscription options, visit https://e2mkitchen.com/.
About E2M Fitness:
E2M Fitness is a virtual fitness enterprise with its comprehensive workout and nutrition plans. Their core mission is to cultivate sustainable, healthy lifestyles through meticulously crafted regimens adaptable for individuals at all fitness levels, whether at home or in the gym. E2M Fitness offers meal plans entirely free of supplements, empowering participants to craft nourishing meals, complemented by weekly live cooking classes for added guidance and inspiration. With a dedication to holistic well-being, E2M Fitness guides individuals towards their fitness goals, where motivation converges with tangible results. Founded in 2016, E2M has more than 215,000 members. E2M is a Veteran-owned Small Business.
