Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Celebrates National Ice Cream Month with Fresh Churned Flavors
Scoop Up Handcrafted Summer Treats, Including Limited-Time Peach and Lemon BarCANFIELD, OH, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's no doubt about it—Americans love ice cream! According to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), 97% of Americans love ice cream and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is celebrating this love during National Ice Cream Month in July. Throughout the month, guests can sweeten up their day with handcrafted various treats and novelties, including limited-time Peach and Lemon Bar Ice Cream.
“At Handel’s, our guests can savor fresh flavors handmade every day in our stores, which sets us apart from other ice cream shops that make products offsite in large manufacturing facilities, deep freeze, and ship to stores. The freshness and high quality of our ice cream is noticeably different, and something guests can taste…and love! This tradition dates to our founder, Alice Handel, who handpicked berries from her backyard to create her ice cream,” said Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “With 140 flavors developed over 80 years, we are committed to timeless and nostalgic flavors that are simple and universally loved.”
This National Ice Cream Month, scoop up the Handel’s Peach Ice Cream, a creamy and refreshing treat that’s churned using peaches. Guests can also enjoy Handel’s Lemon Bar Ice Cream, made with sweet lemon and a perfectly buttery graham cracker swirl. Peach and Lemon Bar will be available for a limited-time at all Handel’s locations until the end of July while supplies last.
“In today's digital and fast-paced world, we offer guests a chance to slow down and connect over handmade and delicious treats,” said Schuler.
Scoop up your favorite Handel’s flavors by visiting your local store or ordering online for pickup or delivery, where available.
For more information about Handel’s, including locations and menu, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @handlesicecream.
About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream, handmade in stores everyday, since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.
In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.
Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News, and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.
Handel's currently has 140 locations across 14 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.
