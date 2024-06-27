StreetFest on Central returns to Burnaby on Canada Day with headline performer Dear Rouge

Concord Pacific supports this family-friendly celebration once again

BURNABY, British Columbia, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The best Canada Day street party in Metro Vancouver returns for a third edition, as StreetFest on Central, with presenting partner Concord Pacific, is set to rock Metrotown on July 1, with headlining musical act Dear Rouge.



“StreetFest on Central gets bigger and better each year and the festival is quickly earning a reputation as one of the best ways to celebrate Canada Day in Metro Vancouver,” said Mayor Mike Hurley. “We’re so thrilled to be welcoming back Dear Rouge as our headliner this year, 10 years after they helped kick off Burnaby’s first Canada Day concert at Swangard Stadium.”

StreetFest on Central will kick off at 6:30 pm, featuring food trucks, family-friendly activities, live performances and a spectacular fireworks finale. The celebration is free to attend.

Many Canadian musical acts will take the mainstage at Central Park during StreetFest, including the 2016 Juno for Breakthrough Group of the Year Dear Rouge. The duo of Drew and Danielle McTaggart has opened for artists like Phantogram, Arkells, Our Lady Peace, and Lights, wowing crowds on major festival stages from coast to coast with their energetic and dynamic live performances.

The Juno Award and Polaris Prize-nominated Toronto R&B/Soul singer Tanika Charles will also perform on the mainstage. Renowned for her high energy live performances, Tanika Charles is known as one of the best kept secrets in soul music.

The celebration will cap off with a fireworks show at 10:15 pm.

Road closures will be in effect along Patterson Avenue as well as Central Boulevard and Beresford Street (between Patterson and Willingdon avenues) to ensure maximum space for visitors.

With Metrotown and Patterson SkyTrain stations nearby, there are plenty of ways to get to the festival. Visitors are encouraged to take transit, cycle or walk, and please leave pets at home. A bike valet will be available at the tennis courts at Patterson and Mayberry. For attendees with a SPARC pass, a drop-off and pick up area will be located on Olive Avenue, accessed off Kingsway.

Multiple free festivals on Canada Day in Burnaby

While the StreetFest on Central is set for the evening, Canada Day festivities will be going all day in Burnaby with beloved community events set to return to the Burnaby Village Museum and Edmonds Plaza and Park.

Thank you to our partners Concord Pacific, RBC and Miss604.

Learn More: Burnaby.ca/CanadaDay

Contact: media@concordpacific.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b8e104f-4507-4c10-9f4d-7c630762eafa