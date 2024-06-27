Global Silicon Monoxide Market Projected to Reach USD 362 Million by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.3% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States silicon monoxide market is poised for steady growth with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034. This expansion is driven by increasing investments in solar panels and the rising sales of electric vehicles (EVs). The demand for silicon monoxide, a critical material in these industries, is expected to fuel market progression over the next decade.

NEWARK, Del, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silicon monoxide market is projected to grow from a value of USD 135.8 million in 2024 to USD 362 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.3%. This growth reflects the widespread adoption of silicon monoxide across various industries globally.



Increasing demand for electronic devices and components in sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications has been a key driver for the expansion of the silicon monoxide industry. The trend towards smaller, lighter, and more powerful electronic devices has led to a surge in the need for advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes, where silicon monoxide plays a crucial role.

The automotive industry's focus on enhancing the durability and performance of vehicle components has significantly increased the demand for silicon monoxide coatings. With the automotive sector's shift toward electric vehicles, there is a growing need for advanced coatings that offer superior corrosion resistance and reliability. This further propels the growth of the silicon monoxide market within this specific sector.

As companies worldwide strive to meet stringent environmental regulations and reduce their carbon footprint, the demand for silicon monoxide coatings is expected to continue rising. This is likely to contribute to the growth of the global silicon monoxide market.

“Increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental protection has led to the widespread adoption of silicon monoxide coatings in various industrial applications. Serving as an ideal choice for applications where environmental protection and energy efficiency are crucial, the market is foreseen to grow globally,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Granular form in silicon monoxide is expected to gain the highest value share of 45.3% in 2024.

Coating applications in the silicon monoxide market are projected to cover a share of 37.4% for 2024.

The silicon monoxide market in China is set to experience an exponential increase, with a 12.3% CAGR through 2034.

The silicon monoxide market in India is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 11.2% through 2034.

The silicon monoxide market in South Korea is predicted to rise at an 11.2% CAGR through 2034.

The silicon monoxide market in Japan is projected to develop at a CAGR of 10.8% through 2034.

The silicon monoxide market in the United States is estimated to rise at a 7.2% CAGR through 2034.





With the wide adoption of electronics and the electrical sector across various industries, the requirement for silicon monoxide has become more crucial. Thus, manufacturers have a significant scope to expand in this sector. Also, the use of anodes, solar cells, and semiconductors is prevalent in every component of the automotive and electronic sectors, so major companies are focused on enhancing their quality and durability. Furthermore, sustainability trends have opened doors for both existing big brands and newcomers due to the huge demand for this chemical.

In October 2023, Ionblox unveiled rapid-charging lithium-silicon cells for electric vehicles, reaching a 60% charge in just 5 minutes and increasing range by 30-50%. These cells exhibited sustained performance over 1,000 cycles with minimal degradation.

In January 2024, Das Solar set a world record for open-circuit voltage with its n-type TOPCon solar cell, achieving 742 mV, as confirmed by China’s National PV Industry Measurement and Testing Center.

OSAKA Titanium Technologies

Materion

Shin-Etsu Chemical

EMD Performance Materials (Merck)

Rearth Technology

BTR

Jayu Optical Material

Shanshan Group

Taizhou Dongfang Coating Material





By Form:

Powder, granules, and solids are three forms of silicon monoxide.

By Application:

Silicon monoxide find application in coatings, anode, and other.

By End Use:

The sector is segmented into electronics and semiconductors, automotive, chemical manufacturing, packaging, and other end users.

By Region:

North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Europe.

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

The global sales of silicone are estimated to be worth USD 18,432.1 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 29,456.9 million by 2034.

Sales of polysilicon are proficient at surpassing this worth and striking USD 41,502.20 million by 2034 as these trends spur and become prevalent. This represents a strong 9.90% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

The global silicon tetrachloride sales is expected to create a valuation of about USD 2,277.4 Million in 2022. The global business is further estimated to witness a considerable CAGR of 4.5% during the period of 2022 and 2027.

The global polycrystalline silicon market is projected to have a rapid-paced CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period. The market value of the polycrystalline silicon is anticipated to reach a high of USD 15.22 Billion by the year 2032.

Global silicone fluids demand is anticipated to be valued at USD 5.4 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% to be valued at USD 9.7 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

The global silicone surfactant market is currently valued at USD 2.08 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.66%. Owing to the increasing cosmetic care industry the market is likely to propel to USD 3.28 billion by 2033.

At the conclusion of this forecast time period by 2032, the overall market value for silicone adhesives and sealants is anticipated to reach USD 12 Billion.

The lithium silicon battery market is projected to be valued at USD 22.2 billion in 2024 and rise to USD 1150.0 billion by 2034. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.4 % from 2024 to 2034.

The worldwide silicon anode lithium-ion battery market reached USD 721 million in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 1,052.8 million in 2024 and USD 57,653.4 million in 2034.

Over the forecast period, global steel demand is anticipated to rise at 4.4% CAGR. Total market revenue is set to increase from USD 1,893.9 billion in 2023 to USD 2,901.9 billion in 2033.

