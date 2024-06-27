Bluewater Trailers Sponsors Utility Trailer to Friends of Pinery Park

Bluewater Trailers donates utility trailer to Friends of Pinery Park, boosting recycling efforts and supporting educational programs at Pinery Provincial Park

STRATHROY, ON, CANADA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluewater Trailers, Ontario's largest trailer dealership, proudly announces the sponsorship of a utility trailer to the Friends of Pinery Park, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Pinery Provincial Park in Grand Bend. This generous contribution will aid in the recycling of thousands of cans and bottles annually, with the proceeds reinvested into educational programs, research initiatives, and other vital projects that directly support the Park

The Friends of Pinery Park is a registered charity that plays a crucial role in maintaining and enhancing the natural beauty and ecological integrity of the Pinery Provincial Park. The organization’s efforts include environmental education, conservation projects, and community engagement activities. The new utility trailer will significantly enhance their recycling program, allowing for more efficient collection and transportation of recyclable materials.

Alana Gallway, Vice President of Bluewater Trailers, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership and the positive impact it will have on the community. "We are thrilled to support the Friends of Pinery Park with this sponsorship. Investing in our community and contributing to the preservation of our natural environment is a core value at Bluewater Trailers. We believe that by supporting local initiatives, we can help foster a sustainable future for generations to come."

The utility trailer is designed to handle the rigorous demands of the organization's recycling program. This sponsorship underscores Bluewater Trailers' commitment to environmental stewardship and community support. The funds generated from the recycling program will be channeled into various educational and research programs within the park, benefiting both the local ecosystem and the visitors who enjoy its natural beauty.

The Friends of Pinery Park expressed their gratitude for the sponsorship, highlighting the importance of community partnerships in achieving their mission. "This trailer will be a game-changer for our recycling efforts," said Frank Backx, Board Member and Recycling Committee chair.. "The support from Bluewater Trailers enables us to expand our programs and continue our work in preserving the Park's unique environment. This trailer will be an incredible resource for our initiatives, providing flexibility for current and future volunteers in many of the projects we do."

Bluewater Trailers, located in Strathroy, ON, is renowned for its extensive range of trailers, including aluminum, steel, gooseneck, and custom cargo enclosed trailers. The dealership is committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service, making it a trusted name in the industry.

For more information about Bluewater Trailers and their community initiatives, please visit their website at www.bluewatertrailers.ca