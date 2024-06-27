Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market Fueled by Strong CAGR of 4.3% and to Generate $9,921.0 Million by 2028

Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market, 2021-2028

The chest refrigeration segment in the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for 23.5% of the share in 2019; however, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report, "Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product, End User : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028." The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13076

The growth of the Europe commercial refrigeration industry is driven by increase in demand for frozen & chilled products among consumers due to changes in lifestyle and emergence of modern trades. Moreover, development of the organized retail sector coupled with increase in number of hypermarkets and supermarkets boosts the Europe commercial refrigeration market growth.

Europe commercial refrigeration market trends such as advancements in commercial refrigerators, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) coupled with rise in automation of equipment are anticipated to provide potential Europe commercial refrigeration market opportunities. Thus, Europe commercial refrigeration market size is expected to expand over the forecast period owing to the new offerings and development in existing product line by the key manufacturers.

Commercial refrigeration equipment are devices used in the commercial sector to preserve food items and beverages such as vegetables, fruits, meat, beer, and other similar products by maintaining a specific temperature. This helps increase the shelf life of the product making it suitable for purchase for a longer duration. Most commercial refrigeration systems are designed to reduce temperature over a period, while there are some refrigeration equipment that are specifically designed to reduce the temperature of food from around 90°C to as low as 30°C, in short time. The quick change in temperature helps constrain bacterial growth and maintain the freshness of food items for prolonged period.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market.

𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐇 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐄 (𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒) 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤 @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ea624db2091e700fe055d67d0d47fcc6

The market is segmented into product, end user, and country. Depending on type, the chest refrigeration segment was the highest contributor to the Europe commercial refrigeration market share. By end user, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for a maximum share in the regional market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the Europe commercial refrigeration forecast period. However, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to experience rapid growth with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Country wise, the market is analyzed across Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Denmark, and Rest of Europe.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• Bitzer GmbH

• De Rigo Refrigeration S.r.l.

• Freor Lt Uab

• FRIGOBLOCK GmbH

• INTARCON

• Kelvion Phe GmbH

• Pfannenberg GmbH

• SCM FRIGO S.P.A.

• TEXA Industries

• Walter Roller GmbH & Co.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

○ The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2028 to identify the prevailing commercial refrigeration market opportunities.

○ The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the industry.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the commercial refrigeration industry.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13076

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

○ Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

○ Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

○ Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

○ Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

○ Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

○ Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

○ Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

○ Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 "𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

○ Europe Dehumidifier Market is expected to reach $372.15 million by 2027

○ Europe Audio Products Market is expected to reach $7,463 million in 2027

○ Europe Events Market is projected to reach $123.9 billion by 2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-events-market-A15957

○ White Goods Market is estimated to reach $ 1,031.0 billion by 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/white-goods-market-A06558

○ Commercial Steamer Market Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-steamer-market-A07943

○ Europe E-Commerce Home Fitness Products Market is expected to reach $447.9 million by 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-e-commerce-home-fitness-products-market-A06579



What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research