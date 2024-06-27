WoodWing Scienta’s new set of AI Governance tools meets a critical business need
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, 3 out of 4 (75%) companies are using artificial intelligence in some capacity – as reported by Statista. However, when it comes to generative AI, one of the most popular technologies, almost 7 out of 10 (68%) companies worry about AI issues such as legal repercussions, exposure of confidential information, or simply getting it wrong. Now, WoodWing Scienta, a leading knowledge management software supplier, has created an AI governance solution that addresses these organizational challenges.
Reinder Repko, Managing Director of WoodWing Scienta, states: “In our conversations with customers we noticed that there is an urgent need for practical guidance on implementing AI. With a ready-to-use, customizable, online handbook that dictates how to use artificial intelligence in an organization, and describes the roles and responsibilities of the different people involved in detail.”
The AI Governance Handbook is the latest WoodWing Scienta creation aimed at helping organizations kickstart their quality management and knowledge management-related activities. It follows Scienta’s ISO 9001 quality management handbook, a ready-to-use and customizable handbook in its own right, and has proven to be very successful in helping clients work with ISO regulations. Scienta users – more than 40K globally – can, as with other Scienta content, directly edit the handbook to meet specific organizational needs.
Repko continues: “A practical AI governance solution for your business can help in several ways. It gives you a solid foundation, so you don't have to reinvent the wheel. It eliminates the ‘blank page syndrome’ by bringing you comprehensive guidance on AI that you can use ‘as is’ or adapt to your needs. This stands in stark contrast to many blogs and sites that fail to provide businesses with the tools to get artificial intelligence and their organization working together. WoodWing Scienta will also update the AI governance handbook periodically to keep it in sync with the rapid changes and developments in AI.”
Organizations can greatly benefit from the AI Governance Handbook, a comprehensive resource designed to help organizations understand and leverage artificial intelligence tailored to their specific needs. The handbook provides detailed guidelines for successfully deploying AI, including selecting the right tools, setting up projects, and managing organizational change. Additionally, it outlines crucial legal and ethical frameworks, ensuring responsible AI use and addressing important issues such as data privacy and protection. By using WoodWing Scienta’s AI governance solution, users can effectively implement AI tools, ensuring both efficiency and compliance.
The AI Governance Handbook also covers AI risk management, helping organizations identify, assess, and strategize against risks (e.g., security breaches, algorithmic bias). By encouraging innovation, the handbook motivates employees to consider new products, services, and business models, while case studies and best practices from other businesses offer valuable insights into effective AI implementations. Additionally, targeted AI skills development, aligning with the roles and responsibilities outlined in the handbook, is provided to guarantee successful AI adoption.
In summary, WoodWing Scienta brings businesses a highly anticipated resource: a practical, customizable, online AI governance solution for using AI technologies effectively and responsibly across an organization.
Reinder Repko
