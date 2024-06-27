Sen. Pia's Pinay In Action Empowers Communities through Maternal and Child Health Care Seminars in Pampanga

PAMPANGA - The Office of Senator Pia S. Cayetano, through its advocacy arm Pinay In Action (PIA), successfully conducted a series of Maternal and Child Health Care Seminars today in Bacolor and Santo Tomas, Pampanga. The events, held in partnership with Bacolor Mayor Eduardo G. Datu and Pampanga 4th District Congresswoman Anna York P. Bondoc, gathered over 600 participants.

The seminars seek to uplift women, health workers, and community members by educating them on the importance of a proper diet, regular check-ups and vaccinations for pregnant women, maternal health, child nutrition, and the first 1,000 days of a child's life, among others.

Dr. Vivian Eustaquio, the resource speaker from the Office of Senator Cayetano, highlighted the crucial role of health education in ensuring the well-being of mothers and their children.

"It is essential to equip our communities with the resources they need to care for their families," Dr. Eustaquio emphasized.

Meanwhile, Maria Divina Castro Serrano, head of Bacolor's Barangay Health Workers (BHWs), extended her gratitude to the Senator and her Pinay in Action team for their initiative.

"Maraming salamat po kay Senator Pia Cayetano at nabigyan po kami dito sa munisipyo ng Bacolor ng kaalaman tungkol sa pagbubuntis at kung paano maiiwasan ang pagkakasakit, lalo po para sa aming mga BHWs," she stressed.

Ms. Olivia Dela Cruz, a mother from Santo Tomas, also expressed her appreciation for the lessons she learned through the seminar.

"Marami po kaming natutunan na mga mommies tungkol sa kahalagahan ng breastfeeding sa kalusugan ng aming mga anak" she shared.

The Maternal and Child Health Care Seminars are part of Senator Cayetano's long-standing advocacy to support and empower women and children across the country.