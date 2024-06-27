Mediacom Communications Completes Fiber Optic Network Expansion in Lakewood Township, MN

Challenging rural broadband project featured in recently released docufilm

DULUTH, Minn., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications announced completion of a fiber construction project that brings ultra-high-speed internet to underserved areas of St. Louis County. More than 1,100 homes and businesses in Lakewood Township now have access to world-class fiber optic broadband services.



Construction of the 73-mile fiber network began in May of 2023 and has been completed on schedule despite challenging terrain and weather conditions. Mediacom began launching service in October of 2023 as portions of the construction were completed. The entire cost of the project was covered by Mediacom’s $5.3 million private investment.

Residents and businesses in Lakewood Township can now access a variety of service offerings including broadband plans with 2-gigabits-per-second download speeds as well as low-cost phone plans. Mediacom also offers Xtream Connect a low-cost broadband plan designed specifically for qualifying low-income households. A public open house was held late last year to introduce Mediacom’s range of services to the Lakewood Township community.

“An estimated 95% of our residents did not have access to adequate broadband speeds to meet today’s needs. We are thrilled to now have Mediacom broadband services in Lakewood Township and applaud their substantial investment into our community,” said Gary Campbell, Lakewood Township Board Chair.

“Partnering with Lakewood Township and St. Louis County leaders strengthened our ability to deploy our ultra-high-speed broadband to an otherwise underserved and challenging to reach community,” said Mediacom Area Operations Director Jason Janesich. “Mediacom is working on multiple fronts to close the digital divide, and we are proud to make this investment to benefit residents and businesses in the Township.”

Mediacom’s Lakewood Township project was recently profiled in the premiere of NCTA - The Internet and Television Association’s docufilm, “Every Last Mile: The Untold Story of Connecting Rural America.” The film showcases first-hand accounts of construction crews building broadband networks in rural communities like Lakewood Township and the real time challenges faced to connect every American.

“Every Last Mile tells the story of the immense challenges faced by America’s cable industry every day to extend broadband into rural, underserved communities like Lakewood Township, Minnesota,” said Brian Dietz, Senior Vice President of Strategic Communications for NCTA. “The Lakewood Township fiber build constructed by our member Mediacom’s dedicated team served as a perfect illustration of the grueling work it takes to reach unserved, rural communities.”

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to over 1.3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

