Vitamin and Mineral Market Set to Attain a Valuation of USD 37.8 Billion by 2034 Amid Growing Emphasis on Health and Wellness Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. vitamin and mineral market is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.7%, driven by rising interest in preventive healthcare. Increasing consumer demand for nutritional supplements and innovations by leading manufacturers are key factors boosting market growth.

NEWARK, Del, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vitamin and mineral market is estimated to be valued at USD 24.5 billion. Global sales of vitamins and minerals are expected to soar at 4.4% CAGR during the assessment period, totaling USD 37.8 billion by 2034.



Sales remain high for vitamin C, accounting for a value share of 27% in 2023. This is due to its multiple health benefits and increasing adoption in food and beverage sector. The target segment is poised to record a CAGR of 4.2% through 2034.

Several factors are expected to drive growth of the vitamin and mineral market during the forecast period. These include rising focus on health and wellness, surging demand for fortified foods, and increasing geriatric population.

Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19699

Today, more and more consumers are prioritizing their health as the prevalence of chronic diseases continues to increase. This is creating immense demand for supplements, especially vitamins and minerals, and the trend will likely continue through 2034.

Consumers are seeking supplements like vitamin D, vitamin C, iron, calcium, and others to improve their health and reduce the risk of disease development and acquisition. Thus, high consumption of these supplements is set to drive the target industry forward.

Several food and beverage manufacturers are integrating vitamins and minerals in their products to meet growing consumer demand for fortified food and beverages. This will likely open new growth windows for companies throughout the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Report:

The global market value is anticipated to total USD 37.8 billion in 2034.

in 2034. Based on type, vitamin C segment is to record a CAGR of 4.2% through 2034.

through 2034. By application, food and beverages segment dominated the industry with a share of 36% in 2023.

in 2023. China is projected to register a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034.

through 2034. Sales in the United States are slated to total USD 6.8 billion by 2034.

by 2034. South Korea will likely exhibit a CAGR of 7% between 2024 and 2034.

“Growing popularity of preventive healthcare and rising incidence of deficiency diseases are expected to create growth opportunities for the vitamin and mineral industry during the forecast period.” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vitamin-and-mineral-market

Who is Winning?

Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Bayer AG, Nature's Way Products, LLC, and Novartis International AG are few key players listed in the report. Developing novel supplements for different demographics is becoming a key strategy for industry players globally.

Many companies are implementing marketing and branding strategies to stay relevant in the market. Similarly, strategies like partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and distribution agreements are becoming popular among players.

Leading Vitamin and Mineral Brands

Abbott Laboratories

Amway

Bayer AG

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

Daiichi Sankyo

Eisai Co., Ltd.

GNC Holdings, Inc.

Hainan Yangshengtang

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nature's Way Products, LLC

Novartis International AG

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmavite LLC

Roche Holding AG

Salus Haus

Sanofi S.A.



Industry Updates:

In January 2024, Bimeda, Inc. launched BOVitalize in the United States. The new oral vitamin and mineral supplement is designed for dairy cows, beef, bulls, and ruminating calves.



Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global vitamin and mineral market presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights based on type (vitamin C, vitamin D, calcium, iron, zinc, magnesium, and others) and application (food and beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and others) across several regions.

Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights Purchase Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19699

Key Segments of the Market Report

By Type:

Based on type, the industry is segmented into vitamin C, vitamin D, calcium, iron, zinc, magnesium, and others.

By Application:

Popular product applications include food and beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and others.

By Region:

Vitamin and mineral market analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

Global vitamin D ingredients market is valued at US$ 1,560 million and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% allowing it to reach a great market value of US$ 2,780.3 million by 2033.

The global Vitamin Supplement Market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 57.63 billion in 2023 and US$ 133.94 billion by 2033.

The demineralized whey powder ingredient market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

Newly-released Elderberry Supplements Market analysis report by Future Market Insights reveals that global sales in 2022 was held at US$ 1.1 Billion. With 8.9% projected growth from 2023 to 2033.

The global dietary supplement market size is expected to attain a valuation of around US$ 170.1 billion by 2034.

The vegan yogurt market is set to thrive at an average CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The market holds a share of US$ 6.7 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 11.7 billion by 2033.

The vegan flavor market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,021 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The vegan butter market size is expected to top US$ 2,870 million in 2023. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 5% between 2023 and 2033, surpassing US$ 4,784.7 million by 2033

The global esterified vitamins market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 67.9 Billion in 2032 and exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 12.3% by 2022 to 2032.

The prenatal vitamin supplement market is estimated to be valued at US$ 589.6 million in 2024. The prenatal vitamin supplement is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube