Freddie Mac Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

MCLEAN, Va., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today published the company’s annual Sustainability Report, which provides details about the company’s 2023 sustainability strategy, activities and performance. The report also includes the company’s Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index and Metrics for the years 2021-2023, as well as a Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Index.

The report highlights the company’s work to provide affordable, equitable and sustainable access to housing, financing for energy and water improvements, issuance of green bonds and many other initiatives. The report also describes the company’s concerted efforts to better manage risks, particularly climate-related risks.

“Our Sustainability Report highlights Freddie Mac’s 2023 efforts to help make home possible equitably and responsibly for families across the nation,” said Carol Khalil, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability. “Over the past year, we have refined our sustainability strategy, engaged internal and external stakeholders in our programs and initiatives, and communicated our progress through reports and other disclosures. Acknowledging that economic conditions and natural disasters have created new challenges for housing, it’s critical we continue to do our part in supporting sustainability for both the housing market and the environment.”

The full report is available at FreddieMac.com/.

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home.

