Mountain America Credit Union Awards $300,000 in Elevate Scholarships to 120 Students

High school students across six states received $2,500 scholarships from the credit union, based on leadership and community involvement

SANDY, Utah, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union , through the Mountain America Foundation, recently awarded 120 students with $2,500 Elevate Scholarships totaling $300,000. The scholarships were awarded to students from 79 high schools across the credit union’s six-state footprint and aim to support academic dreams by providing greater access to higher education.

“Education plays a pivotal role in preparing people for a successful future. We applaud these students and their continued pursuit of higher education,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “We commit daily to making a positive impact on our members’ lives and in our communities. This exemplifies one of the ways we support youth and their families to achieve their academic dreams.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Elevate Scholarship program is part of the Mountain America Foundation , which was created to strengthen the credit union’s humanitarian-driven commitment to serve the communities within Utah, Montana, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, and New Mexico. The foundation’s focus includes education, health, and overall well-being.

To view the 2024 recipients, please visit macu.com/graduate .

In the second year of the Elevate Scholarship program, Mountain America received more than 400 applications. Applicants are pursuing academic excellence in a wide variety of careers including mechanical engineering, elementary education, nursing, marine transportation, and psychology. The criteria used to assess candidates includes factors such as academic records, core values, involvement in the community, leadership efforts, and letters of recommendation.

“We understand the crucial role education plays in the lives of our youth and recognize the financial pressure our students and their families may feel,” said Suzanne Oliver, executive director of the foundation. “We take pride in backing these great students and hope their scholarships provide them more opportunities to access higher education and a bright future.”

For more information about the Elevate Scholarship Program, visit macu.com/graduate . Additional details about the Mountain America Foundation can be found at macu.com/foundation .

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with various convenient, flexible products and services and sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and over 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .