Nutritional Blends Market to Expand at 5.3% CAGR to US$ 9.7 Billion by 2033

New study by market research firm Fact.MR on the nutritional blends market. Latest industry trends, forecasts, and competitive landscape analyzed in detail.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global nutritional blends market is estimated at US$ 5.8 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast years (2023-2033). The market is set to grow due to a shift in demand patterns post-pandemic from animal-based to plant-based products, coupled with the launch of innovative solutions by manufacturers.Fortified-food rich in nutrition blends is the preferred meal for the working section of society, especially for women. With rising health awareness, women are more focused on nutritional dietary supplements, thus opting for fortified foods over traditional ones. Nutritional blends are those of both, macro- and micro-nutrients or prebiotics, which are beneficial for health and well-being. Gym enthusiasts and youngsters also prefer food with nutritional values to stay healthy and lead a quality life.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8014 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global nutritional blends market is on a robust growth trajectory, projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% and reach a market value of US$ 9.7 billion by 2033. From 2018 to 2022, the market exhibited steady growth with a CAGR of 4.8%, highlighting increasing consumer awareness and demand for nutritional products that offer combined health benefits. The United States is set to dominate this market in 2023, holding a significant share of 32.8%, driven by a strong consumer base focused on health and wellness trends.Key players such as Nestle, POW, and Nature's Blend are pivotal in shaping the market landscape through their innovative product offerings and strategic expansions. The flavored segment is expected to witness notable growth, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033, driven by consumer preferences for enjoyable and palatable nutritional options. Similarly, the powder segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the same period, fueled by convenience and versatility in consumption.Overall, the nutritional blends market is poised for substantial expansion, driven by evolving dietary preferences, increasing health consciousness, and the development of new formulations that cater to diverse consumer needs globally. As investments in research and development continue to enhance product efficacy and appeal, the market is likely to see further innovation and diversification in the years ahead.“East Asia to reflect attractive near-term opportunities for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Market’s Key StratagemsMarket players are witnessing an emerging and evolving business environment for nutritional blends. This, in turn, pushes them to adopt both organic and inorganic growth strategies to enhance their sales. Further, manufacturers are also analysing the shift in consumer patterns from animal-based to plant-based nutrition sources and are focusing on providing innovative solutions to meet this demand.Moreover, the adoption of digital platforms enables market players to increase their catchment area and enhance their sales opportunities. Digital platforms also contributes to brand recognition in this highly fragmented market.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8014 Key Stratagems by Market PlayersKey players in the nutritional blends market, including Abbott, Nyumi, DAYLI NUTRITION, Danone, NP Nutra, JW Nutritional, LLC, Nestle, and Nature’s Blend, are employing strategic initiatives to drive growth. These strategies encompass innovative product launches, global expansion investments, and the adoption of digital platforms to enhance sales. There's also a concerted effort among market leaders to cater to the increasing demand for plant-based nutritional blends, aiming for higher profit margins.The market outlook is buoyed by rising health and wellness awareness, presenting substantial revenue opportunities for industry participants. Major firms are heavily investing in research and development to introduce advanced nutritional blends that offer additional health benefits, meeting diverse consumer demands.In recent developments, Danone introduced a dairy and plant blend formula for infants in July 2022, focusing on vegetarian and plant-based diets to meet specific dietary needs. Similarly, Nutritional Growth Solutions, Ltd. launched Healthy Heights KidzProtein and KidzProtein Vegan in April 2022, featuring a blend of dairy and plant ingredients tailored for children's development. Abbott also expanded its product line with Similac 360 Total Care in November 2021, incorporating human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) and major prebiotics to mimic breast milk composition for infant nutrition.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Kids Nutrition Market : The global kids nutrition market is expected to reach US$ 55.1 billion in 2024 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% to climb to a value of US$ 94.5 billion by the end of 2034. Maternal Nutrition Products Market : Expanding at a CAGR of 5.2%, the global maternal nutrition products market is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 21 billion in 2023 to US$ 35 billion by the end of 2033.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. 