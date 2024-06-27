North Bay Resources Announces Successful Flotation Cell Test at Bishop Gold Mill, Inyo County, California

BISHOP, Calif., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bay Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “North Bay”) (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce completion of flooding and operational testing of flotation cells and frothing equipment at the Bishop Gold Mill (the “Mill”). The flotation cells are used in combination with frothing reagents to separate gold and sulphides from host rock. After grinding in the jaw crusher and ball mill into a fine powder, the ore is soaked in a hydrophobic reagent and then moved into the flotation cells where a frothing reagent is added creating bubbles. The gold and sulphides adhere to the bubbles that ascend to the top of the cells where they are scooped into a tray below. This gold concentrate is then dried and refined into gold bars.



Mill Feedstock

The Company has received assays from its Fran Gold Join Venture confirming 0.5 troy ounce per ton material from surface (see Press Release dated June 18, 2024) and has targeted an initial 5,000 tons of material for test processing or approximately 2,500 troy ounces of gold. Metallurgical analyses are currently underway to determine composition and make-up of material including final grind and confirmation of efficacy of selected frothing agent and flocculent in the flotation cells. The Company continues to review gold mine acquisitions and joint ventures throughout the Western US and Canada and is committed to acquiring ounces in the ground in support of the Bishop Mill and any future expansion that may occur.

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources operates the 100 ton per day Bishop Gold Mill in Inyo County, California. The Company owns the Murex Copper-Gold Project, the Copper Island Copper-Silver Project, the Tulameen Platinum Project, and is a 50/50 Joint Venture Partner in the Fran Gold Project all located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company seeks to return value to shareholders by staged acquisition, exploration and development of its metals projects and through the utilization of its gold milling facilities.

