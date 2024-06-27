Backblaze Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the cloud storage innovator delivering a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® and small-cap Russell 2000® Indexes in connection with the Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution, effective Monday, July 1, 2024.

“Our inclusion in the Russell Indexes represents another milestone in the company’s growth trajectory,” said Gleb Budman, CEO of Backblaze. “We are committed to delivering innovative cloud storage for businesses around the world and increasing shareholder value in this $50 billion market.”



The Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. Indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

