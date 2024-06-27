New Vehicle Sales Expected to Remain Flat in Q2 Despite Ongoing Affordability Hurdles and a Challenging June, According to Edmunds

Analysts forecast a SAAR of 15.6M in June

Santa Monica, Calif., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The car shopping experts from Edmunds forecast that 4,112,804 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2024, which will be a 0.1% increase from the second quarter of 2023 and a 8.5% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024.

“Despite elevated interest rates, new vehicle sales looked ready to pack some punch in Q2 thanks to healthier inventory levels and the revival of summertime incentives. But the CDK cyberattacks have thrown a monkey wrench into sales during the second half of June, affecting what is arguably one of the most lucrative and busiest times of the month and quarter for dealerships,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ head of insights. “Although the impact of these attacks will be different from dealer to dealer, this event is another speed bump on the automotive industry’s long road to recovery. The good news is — unlike other black swan events that the industry has contended with in the past — sales shouldn’t be lost or severely deferred, but rather pushed into the third quarter. And in a testament to the resilience of dealerships, affected stores have actively been creating work-arounds much like they did at the start of the pandemic to ensure continuity.”

Edmunds analysts remain optimistic about sales through the rest of the summer and note that, even in light of recent events, consumers shouldn’t feel the need to drastically move up timelines or change how they’ve been shopping for vehicles. As always, they emphasize the need to be diligent about researching and budgeting, especially when financing purchases.

“Unlike previous years when inventory was extremely limited and shoppers had to act right away to get the vehicles they wanted, consumers who don’t immediately require a new vehicle have the luxury of time, so use it to your advantage when shopping around and searching for favorable interest rates,” said Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ director of insights. “But to those with more pressing purchase needs due to an accident or a hefty repair bill: Don’t fret too much about missing out on future deals if you need to buy right away,” said Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ director of insights. “The market has dramatically improved from last year, but we’re still a ways away from any major summer selldown events or 2025 model year vehicles."







SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

SALES VOLUME 2024 Q2 Forecast 2023 Q2 Sales 2024 Q1 Sales Change from 2023 Q2 Change from 2024 Q1 GM 712,734 692,176 595,599 3.0% 19.7% Toyota 637,732 568,965 565,516 12.1% 12.8% Ford 549,602 531,662 508,092 3.4% 8.2% Hyundai/Kia 452,695 438,536 379,714 3.2% 19.2% Honda 367,715 347,026 333,825 6.0% 10.2% Stellantis 346,025 437,001 334,241 -20.8% 3.5% Nissan 235,390 244,353 252,735 -3.7% -6.9% VW/Audi 144,840 135,071 138,625 7.2% 4.5% Industry 4,112,804 4,110,471 3,790,405 0.1% 8.5%

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Market Share 2024 Q2 Forecast 2023 Q2 Sales 2024 Q1 Sales Change from 2023 Q2 Change from 2024 Q1 GM 17.3% 16.8% 15.7% 2.9% 10.3% Toyota 15.5% 13.8% 14.9% 12.0% 3.9% Ford 13.4% 12.9% 13.4% 3.3% -0.3% Hyundai/Kia 11.0% 10.7% 10.0% 3.2% 9.9% Honda 8.9% 8.4% 8.8% 5.9% 1.5% Stellantis 8.4% 10.6% 8.8% -20.9% -4.6% Nissan 5.7% 5.9% 6.7% -3.7% -14.2% VW/Audi 3.5% 3.3% 3.7% 7.2% -3.7%







