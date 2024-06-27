Liminal Data Inc. Sets New Industry Standard for Impact Insights Discovery with its Flagship Solution, Liminal Omni-1

AI-Powered, Simplified Data Science Eliminates Complexity; Reduces Time-to-Insights from Days to Hours

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liminal Data Inc., a pioneer in advanced insights discovery, today unveiled Liminal Omni-1™, the first industry-agnostic, AI-powered software platform to simplify the complex data science at the heart of impact insights discovery. This technological leap creates all new efficiencies for the more than 90% of mid-market enterprise businesses lacking in-house data science expertise. With Liminal Omni-1, error-prone spreadsheets disappear, consulting time is greatly reduced or eliminated, and analysis time drops from days to hours—making it incredibly easy and cost-effective to find, see, and use an extensive pool of high-value, multi-use insights.

Additionally, Liminal Omni-1 has the unique ability to aggregate diverse data sources, such as physical assets, portfolio companies or other disparate associations into a portfolio view using a manager-reporter model—bringing them all together for a holistic view of the complete insights landscape.

“Liminal is helping us innovate ways in which we leverage data to make informed decisions,” said Kairee Tann, SVP and Director of Innovation & Community Impact with The Swig Company, LLC, a privately owned, San Francisco-based real estate operator. “The Omni-1 platform is flexible and allows us to view data and build meaningful metrics that help us understand our portfolio in ways that were not possible before.”

“Every business, regardless of size, relies heavily on metrics and data-driven decision making. However, most companies still depend on error-prone spreadsheets, fragmented impact software solutions, and costly consultants to uncover only a limited number of insights,” said Don Kasper, co-founder and EVP of Innovation, Liminal Data Inc. “Liminal Omni-1 addresses these challenges head-on with its AI-powered, ‘just-right’ approach to insights discovery. It’s easy to understand and operate, cost-effective, industry-agnostic, and versatile across multiple impact use-cases. Most importantly, it requires zero data science expertise or additional software to obtain superior results.”

The Liminal Omni-1 Difference:

AI-Powered, Simplified Data Science: Handles all the math and underlying complexity required for quantifying impact data, enabling a rapid, hassle-free experience, delivering precise results, and creating transparent data provenance.



Efficient, 'Just Right' Approach: Dramatically reduces reliance on error-prone, cumbersome spreadsheets and the need for expensive consultants. Cuts time-to-insights from days to hours, and performs the work of multiple, one-off solutions from a single, cost-effective platform.



Superior Insight Depth and Breadth: Eliminates data blind spots and bottlenecks; goes beyond targeted data to reveal additional high-value insights; includes insights surfaced from various data formats, even so-called 'messy' data.



Seamless Data Sharing: Makes collection and analysis of data from third-party entities (e.g., vendors, business units, portfolio companies, independent software vendors) seamless and efficient via unique push/pull data-sharing capabilities and an extensive API catalog.



Intuitive Dashboards: Simple and intuitive dashboards allow users to navigate real-time insights in dozens of different aspects or combine data for a tailored point of view.



Simple and intuitive dashboards allow users to navigate real-time insights in dozens of different aspects or combine data for a tailored point of view. Comprehensive Reporting: Quickly generate reports such as Impact, ESG, Carbon Inventories, and more. Respond to ad hoc inquiries from executives or use insight trends to inspire and support corporate initiatives and marketing campaigns. Leverage trusted information to track progress on important programs and initiatives and identify gaps and opportunities.

Availability

Liminal Omni-1 is currently available worldwide. Request a demo at LiminalImpact.com and discover why Liminal Omni-1 is quickly becoming the solution of choice for taking insights discovery to the next level.

About Liminal Data Inc.

Liminal Data Inc. is a pioneer in advanced insights discovery technology. Our flagship solution, Liminal Omni-1™, is the first industry-agnostic, AI-powered software platform to simplify the complex data science that underpins the process of impact insights discovery. This technological leap creates all new efficiencies, including dramatically reducing the time, effort, and budgets typically required to find, see, and use actionable insights.

