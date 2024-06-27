Garth Brooks’ The BIG 615, Tractor Supply Company and TuneIn Team Up to Host 48-Hour ‘TuneIn to Give Back’ Radiothon for Folds of Honor

A donation will be made for every listener that tunes in, benefitting Folds of Honor to fund educational scholarships for families of fallen or disabled U.S. military members and first responders

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced today it will host a radiothon in partnership with The BIG 615 and Tractor Supply Company to benefit Folds of Honor, a non-profit that provides life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders.



‘The BIG 615 Presents: TuneIn to Give Back’ kicks off on July 3 at 12:01 a.m. CT on The BIG 615 on TuneIn. TuneIn, The BIG 615 and Tractor Supply will make a donation to Folds of Honor for each person who listens to the station during the 48-hour radiothon.

“It's an honor to be part of a radiothon that is showing gratitude and respect to first responders and all military personnel past, present, and future,” Brooks said. “And my favorite part is this is not asking the listener for money...just tune in!”

During the event, legendary country radio personality Storme Warren will play a ton of great country music, plus share stories about how Folds of Honor and Tractor Supply are making a positive difference in the lives of military and first responder families across the country.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Garth Brooks, The BIG 615, Tractor Supply Company and TuneIn,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “This unique and life-changing activation allows us to reach a large and patriotic audience. Every listener who tunes in is helping us honor the sacrifices of America heroes and educate their legacy.”

“It is with profound gratitude and commitment that Tractor Supply supports Folds of Honor through our sponsorship of this radiothon and a significant donation. Together, we stand united in support of the families of our military service members and first responders, ensuring their sacrifices are never forgotten and their loved ones receive the educational opportunities they deserve,” said Mary Winn Pilkington, president of the Tractor Supply Foundation.

The BIG 615 powered by Tractor Supply Company is the first station launched by Garth Brooks’ SEVENS Radio Network on TuneIn. Since its launch in June 2023, The BIG 615 has become the top country radio station on TuneIn. In its first year, the station drew listeners from across the globe, from Brazil to Australia, to hear an authentic take on country music. The BIG 615 is led by Brooks’ creative vision for a truly global country music station and backed by an award-winning team of country radio veterans.

Tractor Supply is a year-round supporter of the nation’s military. The company proudly supports several military and veterans organizations, including Folds of Honor. Their shared commitment to honoring military servicemen and women make Tractor Supply a vital partner for the “TuneIn to Give Back” radiothon.

“It’s a huge honor to work with like-minded partners to give back to the families of our military servicemen and women and first responders who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “Storme and The BIG 615 team have set up a tremendous lineup of interviews and guests that bring light to Folds of Honor's impact on numerous families. We are proud to provide the platform to showcase this content and raise money for a meaningful cause.”

The 48-hour radiothon runs through July 4 at 11:49 p.m. CT. To support ‘The BIG 615 Presents: TuneIn to Give Back’ radiothon, visit TuneIn.com/TheBIG615 or download the TuneIn App in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free. You can also ask your smart speaker to “Play The BIG 615.”

For more information about Folds of Honor, please visit foldsofhonor.org .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Garth Brooks:

Garth Brooks just opened his brand new bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk. The opening was celebrated with a Dive Bar concert on Black Friday that streamed exclusively on Amazon. He also just released a new boxed set, “The Limited Series,” which is the third and final in the series and contains Garth's 14th studio album, Time Traveler. The boxed set is on sale exclusively at Bass Pro Shops.

Garth has returned to radio with the SEVENS Radio Network on TuneIn. So far, the announced stations include The BIG 615 with Storme Warren, Tailgate Radio with Maria Taylor and The Garth Channel. He currently has a residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. 2023 completely sold out, dates for 2024 are currently on sale.

In 2022, Garth completed the three and a half year long Stadium Tour. It drew an average of more than 95 thousand people in each city it played and was seen by a cumulative audience of nearly three-million people. The tour ended that September when Garth played the fifth sold-out concert at Dublin, Ireland’s Croke Park. The five concerts were seen by over 400-thousand people. Garth has received every accolade you can bestow on an artist. Garth has received The Kennedy Center Honor, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, seven CMA Entertainer of the Year honors and nine Diamond Awards. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 162 million album sales.​

About The Tractor Supply Company Foundation:

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of Life Out Here through today’s youth and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. Founded in 2020, the Foundation’s priority areas include supporting agriculture education initiatives through longstanding partnerships with FFA and 4-H, caring for pets and animals, preserving land for future generations and supporting Hometown Heroes. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2023, the Company donated nearly $16 million through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more. To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community .

About Folds of Honor:

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 52,000 scholarships totaling about $244 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org

