Vistar Media Launches Political Inventory Packages for Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Campaigns

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media, today announced the launch of its new political inventory targeting solution, providing marketers with the ability to easily activate campaigns across the best digital out-of-home (DOOH) screens for political messages, through a single deal ID. These pre-packaged deals help navigate the restrictions placed on political ads so campaigns can go live seamlessly, safely and at scale.

“When it comes to politics, time is of the essence to get your message across, and with programmatic DOOH, you can share that message when and where it matters most,” said Leslie Lee, SVP of Marketing at Vistar Media. “The flexibility and speed of programmatic combined with the impact and reach of out-of-home is a huge advantage in inspiring action among prospective voters. You can craft a message that’s tailored to the audience you want to reach, layer in dynamic creative tactics to make it hyper-personalized and push out ads across relevant pre-packaged inventory – all without the risk of creative being rejected due to varying restrictions.”

Vistar’s Political Inventory Packages are designed for buyers leveraging Vistar’s demand-side platform (DSP) or any of their omnichannel DSP partners, and are broken down by political message type:

Get Out the Vote

Policy

Partisan

Candidate

Attack Ads



In addition to pre-packaged inventory, advertisers can take advantage of dynamic creative in their political OOH campaigns. Dynamic creative changes messages and images based on data, allowing political organizations to tailor their messages to reach the right constituents, at the right time and place. From integrating countdowns into ad creatives to encourage last minute votes or highlighting directions to nearest polling centers, dynamic creative can add personalization at scale.

Vistar’s inventory network also boasts a variety of formats that accept video DOOH advertising , such as gas stations, gyms, urban panels, bars, malls and more, making it easy for political marketers to repurpose existing video assets across OOH.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH . Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server and Cortex CMS system – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 20 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

