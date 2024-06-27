SCTE® Announces Headliners for TechExpo24

Energy Builds for Annual SCTE Flagship Event

EXTON, Pa., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, announces the headliner speakers for SCTE TechExpo24, which will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, September 24-26, 2024.



On Tuesday morning, September 24, SCTE President & CEO Maria Popo will be kicking off things on the main stage, sharing the strategy and vision for SCTE. During day one headliners, the industry will celebrate the achievements of the outstanding individuals from the year, including SCTE Member of the Year.

“TechExpo will deliver an unparalleled opportunity to engage with industry CEOs, CTOs, and decision-makers and to see emerging technologies and applications that will transform the industry,” says Popo.

Opening day headliners will set the bold vision to shape the world of broadband connectivity and the workforce powering it, featuring CableLabs President and CEO Phil McKinney and the Co-chairs of this year’s TechExpo, Cox Communications President Mark Greatrex and President and CEO of Liberty Latin America Balan Nair.

“This gathering allows us to explore the massive potential of advances in broadband technology that will shape the future of connectivity,” says Greatrex. “Together, we are paving the way for a transformative era, creating unparalleled experience for our customers and our communities, and revolutionizing the way we connect the world.”

“Through this event, we look forward to hearing from thought leaders, exploring cutting-edge new trends, experiencing new technologies, and building relationships that will strengthen our industry,” says Nair. “I hope to see many familiar faces and make new connections in September.”

Appearing together to discuss workforce development, following Greatrex and Nair, will be Cable One Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer Julia Laulis as well as Cable One’s recently appointed Chief Operating Officer Ken Johnson, who previously served as the company’s Chief Technology & Innovation Officer. Rounding out the headliners on day one of TechExpo24 will be Deloitte Global Future of Work Leader Nicole Scoble-Williams, who will share her passion for making work better for humans and making humans better at work, using technology to enable and elevate human experiences, performance, and outcomes.

Taking to the main stage on Wednesday, September 25, will be a CTO Townhall set to include Charter Communications Executive Vice President, Connectivity Technology, Justin Colwell; Cox Communications Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Len Barlik; and Comcast Cable President, Technology, Product and Experience, Charlie Herrin. Day two will also feature a Chief Strategy Officer panel. Additional headliners to be announced.

New & notable

With more than three months remaining prior to the show, organizers have confirmed that the floor is more than 80% occupied, with 235 companies confirmed, including 27 new exhibitors. AI is prolific on the agenda and a dedicated “AI Zone” will make its debut this year, with content appearing on two stages on the show floor, the Tech Talk Stage and The Loft.

The brightest minds in the industry will provide groundbreaking insights on use cases and cutting-edge innovations organized into nine tracks. There are 11 Wireline Network Evolution sessions on tap and Wireless & Convergence sessions will focus on several seamless connectivity topics. Other tracks to explore include AI & Automation; Operations, Construction & Network Planning; Network-as-a-Service (NaaS); Security & Privacy; Growth & Transformation; Technology Policy; and the new Human Factor track, to cover culture and workforce development issues. The full agenda is available online.

A new nontraditional floor plan will be introduced this year to maximize visibility and opportunity at every angle. The modern design does away with the standard grids that can be plagued with minimal visibility at ends of aisles.

A brand new TV studio is making its debut on the exhibit floor, including a press lounge and two briefing rooms for press and analysts to work, recharge, and conduct press briefings. Paid interview opportunities are available to exhibitors and attendees can look forward to a video montage of each day’s key highlights, news, and developments.

Also new for 2024 will be a Full Access Lounge available for the sole use of Full Access pass holders to relax and conduct business meetings away from the buzz of the main conference, featuring Wi-Fi, charging stations, and perpetual refreshments. And, Expo Happy Hours will take place on the exhibition floor on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5-6 p.m., where attendees can mix and mingle with new and old connections. Complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks will be served.

Known globally as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and pioneering business insights, TechExpo is setting the stage for three days of content, collaboration, and conversation to shape the future of broadband technology. There is still time to register to attend and spark new connections, catalyze innovation, and create meaningful progress through learning and collaboration. Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are still available at https://techexpo.scte.org/exhibit-in-2024/.

About SCTE® TechExpo

For 40 years the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, has brought industry professionals together to connect, collaborate, and innovate, providing the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and dealmaking within the broadband telecommunications industry. The flagship event has been reintroduced as TechExpo to capture its expanding audience and growing convergence of technologies. SCTE will be hosting TechExpo24 in Atlanta, Georgia, September 24-26, 2024. Chaired by Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications, and Balan Nair, president and CEO of Liberty Latin America, TechExpo will assemble industry leaders from around the globe and showcase the most compelling technologies that are building the future of telecommunications. More information at https://techexpo.scte.org/.

