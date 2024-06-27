AssureCare Expands Collaboration with Large Blues Plan to Implement Its Revolutionary Business Intelligence Platform, Akumen™

Akumen, a transformational analytics platform, enables health plans to optimize their clinical and administrative operations

CINCINNATI, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureCare, a leading provider of healthcare enterprise population health management solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with a large Blues Plan. This partnership introduces Akumen™, a cutting-edge platform designed to transform healthcare analytics and management for risk-bearing entities including payers.



Akumen addresses the key needs of payor(s) to improve their business operations in both Utilization Management (UM) and Care Management (CM) areas. Akumen offers over 100 customizable key performance indicators (KPIs) tailored to various user personas, aimed at delivering precise and relevant metrics to not only improve the member outcomes but also stay compliant and run efficient operations with capacity planning. The platform's seamless integration with MedCompass will enhance care coordination and management for AssureCare clients, while its AI-based predictive modeling and inclusion of social determinants of health will provide actionable insights.

“Introduction of Akumen emphasizes our commitment to innovate technology to enhance patient outcomes, improve operational efficiency, and support the unique needs of healthcare providers,” said Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, President & CEO of AssureCare. “Implementing this solution further underscores/highlights our partner's vision and commitment to stay ahead in the market and remain compliant with CMS regulations for reporting coming up in 2025 and beyond.”

Akumen empowers payors with data-driven decision-making capabilities that address their specific needs. Akumen provides predictive insights that help clients anticipate patient needs and optimize care delivery. Additionally, the platform enhances operational efficiency, revenue capture, and compliance standards without imposing specific coding practices, emphasizing the accuracy of provider-entered data. Akumen’s adaptive measures and ongoing AI advancements demonstrate a commitment to improving outcomes while maintaining data accuracy and compliance, further supporting the insurance company in delivering exceptional care to its members.

