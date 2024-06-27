Varonis Achieves FedRAMP "In Process" Designation

Major milestone to full FedRAMP authorization affirms Varonis' commitment to attaining the highest standards for cloud solutions in the federal government

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced it has secured the "In Process" designation with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This designation affirms that Varonis aligns with the goals to promote secure and compliant cloud services to the federal government.



Varonis’ cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation. Hundreds of government agencies and federal systems integrators use Varonis to secure their most critical data and meet EO 14028 requirements for Zero Trust.

Varonis helps organizations fulfill OMB 22-09 Data Pillar requirements through automation. Our user and entity behavior analytics meet OMB 21-31 Advanced (EL-3) requirements by detecting anomalous behavior and stopping threats in real time. Automated dashboards streamline compliance reporting and enable agencies to meet Federal compliance mandates (i.e., NIST 800-53).

U.S. civilian and DOD agencies have long trusted Varonis' on-prem solutions to secure critical data, enforce Zero Trust, and detect and respond to threats using automation. This designation marks an important milestone for Varonis to deliver its cloud-native Data Security Platform to federal entities.

Michael J. Wallace, President, U.S. Public Sector, Varonis, said, "Varonis is proud to partner with federal agencies to support their mission. Achieving the FedRAMP "In Process" designation restates our commitment to being a vendor of choice in securing critical data for federal entities, and makes it easier for federal teams to turn to Varonis' cloud-native solution to reduce their blast radius, monitor and respond to threats, and prevent data breaches."

Varonis is included in government contract vehicles including GSA Schedule 70, DHS CDM-CMaaS BPA, NASA SEWP, U.S. Army ITES-SW2, NIH CIO-CS, and the U.S. Air Force Netcents-2 NetOps contract.

Varonis is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace. For more information about Varonis solutions for federal agencies, visit https://www.varonis.com/company/public-sector.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com