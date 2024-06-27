Tampa Free Press And R News Join Forces To Deliver Comprehensive Local, State. and National News Coverage
EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting move to bolster local journalism and expand national reach, the Tampa Free Press and R News today announced a strategic partnership.
This collaboration will combine the strengths of both organizations to deliver in-depth, high-quality news coverage to audiences across the Tampa Bay region and beyond.
"This partnership marks a significant milestone for both the Tampa Free Press and R News," said Brian Burns, Publisher of the Tampa Free Press former publisher of the Tampa Tribune and Ledger in Lakeland. "By joining forces, we can leverage our combined resources and expertise to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and up-to-date news possible."
The partnership will combine the Tampa Free Press's deep roots in the Tampa Bay local community and national reporting with R News's coverage of Hernando, Pasco, and Citrus Counties to expand the reach of audiences.
This will allow for a seamless integration of local and national perspectives, providing readers with a more complete understanding of the issues that matter most to them.
R News (rnews.news) is a division of Patriodoc Productions Inc. and covers daily breaking news in the tri-county area north of the Tampa Bay, and investigates government and pollical corruption, in their coverage area.
Tom Lemons is a staunch proponent for preserving and protecting the First Amendment and he has risked his freedom more than once in exercising that right. The documentary Behind the Gate tells his story and illustrates just how far corrupt politicians will go to silence an inquisitive reporter.
“The sky is the limit in delivering what our readers are hungry for; traditional style journalism,” said Lemons. “We strive to deliver both timely and factual coverage and tell the stories that otherwise would remain hidden from the public eye. This new partnership between R News and the Tampa Free Press, will not only expand this reach for our readers, but also allow for more extensive reporting throughout state of Florida.”
The partnership will focus on several key areas, including:
Enhanced local news coverage:
• The Tampa Free Press will continue to provide its readers with the in-depth local and national reporting they have come to expect, while also benefiting from R News's three county resources and expertise.
• Expanded national news coverage: R News will bring TFP’s Tampa Bay regional and national reporting to R News readers providing their audience a broader perspective on the issues that impact their lives.
• Increased digital presence: Both organizations will work together to enhance their digital presence, making their content more accessible to readers across multiple platforms.
• Innovative storytelling: The partnership will foster a culture of innovation in storytelling, leveraging new technologies and formats to engage readers in new and exciting ways.
The Tampa Free Press and R News are committed to serving their readers with the highest quality journalism. This partnership is a testament to that commitment and a sign of the bright future ahead for both organizations.
Brian Burns
This collaboration will combine the strengths of both organizations to deliver in-depth, high-quality news coverage to audiences across the Tampa Bay region and beyond.
"This partnership marks a significant milestone for both the Tampa Free Press and R News," said Brian Burns, Publisher of the Tampa Free Press former publisher of the Tampa Tribune and Ledger in Lakeland. "By joining forces, we can leverage our combined resources and expertise to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and up-to-date news possible."
The partnership will combine the Tampa Free Press's deep roots in the Tampa Bay local community and national reporting with R News's coverage of Hernando, Pasco, and Citrus Counties to expand the reach of audiences.
This will allow for a seamless integration of local and national perspectives, providing readers with a more complete understanding of the issues that matter most to them.
R News (rnews.news) is a division of Patriodoc Productions Inc. and covers daily breaking news in the tri-county area north of the Tampa Bay, and investigates government and pollical corruption, in their coverage area.
Tom Lemons is a staunch proponent for preserving and protecting the First Amendment and he has risked his freedom more than once in exercising that right. The documentary Behind the Gate tells his story and illustrates just how far corrupt politicians will go to silence an inquisitive reporter.
“The sky is the limit in delivering what our readers are hungry for; traditional style journalism,” said Lemons. “We strive to deliver both timely and factual coverage and tell the stories that otherwise would remain hidden from the public eye. This new partnership between R News and the Tampa Free Press, will not only expand this reach for our readers, but also allow for more extensive reporting throughout state of Florida.”
The partnership will focus on several key areas, including:
Enhanced local news coverage:
• The Tampa Free Press will continue to provide its readers with the in-depth local and national reporting they have come to expect, while also benefiting from R News's three county resources and expertise.
• Expanded national news coverage: R News will bring TFP’s Tampa Bay regional and national reporting to R News readers providing their audience a broader perspective on the issues that impact their lives.
• Increased digital presence: Both organizations will work together to enhance their digital presence, making their content more accessible to readers across multiple platforms.
• Innovative storytelling: The partnership will foster a culture of innovation in storytelling, leveraging new technologies and formats to engage readers in new and exciting ways.
The Tampa Free Press and R News are committed to serving their readers with the highest quality journalism. This partnership is a testament to that commitment and a sign of the bright future ahead for both organizations.
Brian Burns
Tampa Free Press
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Behind the Gate