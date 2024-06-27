NHS launches final call for people to get their covid jab

With just days left of this year’s spring covid vaccine programme, the NHS is urging anyone eligible to get their jab by this Sunday [30 June 2024].



More than 4 million people have now received their spring booster jab since the campaign began in April.

The NHS has made it easier than ever before for people to book their vaccination with the rollout of joint booking. By going online and selecting a joint booking, 2 eligible people aged 18 and over can get the covid-19 vaccine in the same location at the same time.

Anyone currently aged 75 and over, or who will be aged 75 by this Sunday [30 June 2024], is able to get the covid-19 vaccine, along with older adult care home residents and people with a weakened immune system aged 6 months and over.

For the next 4 days, there are thousands of appointments available across the country, including at pharmacies and GP practices. Some areas also offer convenient walk-in options, with a full list of walk-in sites available online.

Since the spring covid vaccine campaign launched on 15 April, around two-thirds of care home residents have received their protection.

Covid-19 can still cause severe illness and hospitalisations in some cases, particularly among those most at risk. The vaccine gives the best protection against the virus and its different variants and helps reduce the risk of serious illness.

Steve Russell, NHS National Director for Vaccinations and Screening said: “It is fantastic that since April 4 million people have received their covid spring booster, but there are still thousands more appointments available over the next few days for eligible people to get their all-important protection against covid-19.

“The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommends the vaccination for those who are most at-risk including people aged over 75 or those with compromised immune systems – for these people covid-19 can still have severe consequences, and even if you’ve been vaccinated before, protection does fade over time, so it is important to come forward if you’re eligible.

“It’s now easier than ever to get protected, and with joint booking, you and a loved one can come forward at the same time, you can also book online, download the NHS App or call 119. Some areas also offer convenient walk-in options, with a full list of walk-in sites which are also available online”.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist for Immunisation at UK Health Security Agency said: “We are seeing an increase in covid-19 across all indicators, including hospitalisations. Those eligible only have until Sunday to take up the offer of a vaccine, which helps boost your protection against serious illness. So, make sure you book your vaccine as soon as possible, either online at nhs.uk/get-vaccine or call 119 if you don’t have access to the internet.

“If you are 75 years or older, reside in a care home, or have a weakened immune system, you are eligible for your covid-19 vaccine.

“If you are showing symptoms of covid-19 or flu, help protect others by staying at home and avoiding contact with other people, especially those who are more vulnerable. If you do need to leave home, consider wearing a mask”.

Anyone who believes they should be eligible for a vaccine but does not get invited can check online. Alternatively, they can self-declare via the National Booking Service and then speak to a clinician on site.

The offer of 2 covid-19 vaccinations for everyone who was aged 5 on or before 31 August 2022 will also end after 30 June, following advice from the JCVI.

A summary of the health conditions, treatments and medications that can cause a weakened immune system is available on the nhs.uk website, and a full definition of immunosuppression can be found in chapter 14a (table 3) of the Green Book.