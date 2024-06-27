Online training on circular economy in Ukraine – available in Ukrainian

The European Union as part of its EU4 Environment, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development have launched a new training course on circular economy in Ukraine.

The self-paced course focuses on the importance of the circular economy, its principles, strategies, practices, and business models, as well as the means to promote the implementation of the circular economy at the country or community level. It includes practical examples both globally and from Ukraine.

The course consists of three modules:

The importance and role of the circular economy;

Principles, strategies and business models of the circular economy;

Policy to promote the implementation of the circular economy.

The course is available in Ukrainian. Its duration is approximately 5 hours.

A certificate is granted upon the completion.

The course targets representatives of the government (at various levels), civil society, and all those interested in implementing a circular economy in Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release

The course is available through this link.