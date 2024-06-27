Blue Star Foods Provides 2024 Revenue Guidance of At Least 65% Growth With Anticipated Annual Run-Rate Greater Than $20 Million

Seeing Accelerated Revenue Growth from Current and New Opportunities

Miami, FL, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (“Blue Star,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: BSFC), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), is pleased to announce that it is providing a 2024 forecast of at least 65% revenue growth with an annual run-rate of greater than $20 million.

The Company has been successful in securing new business for growth opportunities for the future, such as an increased customer base at its Canadian facility for steelhead salmon.

“We are excited to showcase our commitment to company growth in 2024. Our actionable plan started to show in our financial and operating results, as reflected in our recently reported first quarter 2024 report with 19% revenue increase versus first quarter 2023. We believe this is the beginning as new customers segment are ramping the business and land-based farm operating within expectations. The pipeline for additional business is robust and we look forward to closing on several new opportunities currently in the pipeline to support our growth trend in 2024-2025, our outlook remains decidedly bullish. said John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star Foods.

About Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: https://bluestarfoods.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

investors@bluestarfoods.com