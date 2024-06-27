Oragenics Develops Automated Intranasal Device for Treating Concussed Patients

The device is intended for initial treatment in the acute setting

SARASOTA, Fla., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a company focused on developing unique, intranasal pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological disorders, today announced it has completed a prototype of its automated intranasal device for use in concussed patients who are initially confused, dazed or unconscious in the acute phase of injury. Oragenics’ lead drug candidate, ONP-002, is a new chemical entity (NCE) designed to target the brain through delivery into the nasal cavity and onward to the brain. A Phase II study is being designed to analyze the effectiveness of ONP-002 on blood biomarkers and patient-reported outcomes of concussed patients.



Loss of consciousness along with acute memory impairment are linked to prolonged post-concussion symptoms and poor clinical outcomes. Oragenics’ breath-propelled device requires the patient to administer ONP-002 into the nose. Concussed patients with an acute altered mental state may not be capable of following these instructions. Oragenics intends to use its breath-propelled device in the planned Phase II trial, which calls for multiple days of treatment. However, for those patients who have a loss of consciousness or altered mental status early on, the current automated prototype is being developed for their initial treatment by medical staff during the period in which they may struggle to follow directions for blowing.

“We are excited about this new automated technology as it allows us to treat the full range of concussive injuries. Both devices offer advantages and can deliver our nanoparticle powder. Given the early mental alterations many concussed patients experience, we aim to provide them the best drug delivery route to improve their clinical outcomes,” stated Michael Redmond, President at Oragenics.

Approximately 10% of concussed patients lose consciousness, while many others experience an immediate altered mental state, with short-term memory loss and confusion. Both loss of consciousness and acute memory impairment are linked to prolonged post-concussion symptoms and poor clinical outcomes.

Concussion is an unmet medical need. There are an estimated 69 million concussions annually reported worldwide. Common causes of concussion include falls, motor vehicle accidents, and contact sports. Other neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), have been linked to concussion. Post-concussion symptomology is linked to long-term disability and occurs in as high as 20% of concussed patients.

