Intelligent Bio Solutions Expands Presence in the UK Retail Sector with Major Account Acquisitions

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced the expansion of its customer network within the UK retail sector. This includes the adoption of INBS' Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System by three prominent UK retailers, among the largest and most recognized in the country.



The recently secured accounts employ over 55,000 individuals and include a British multinational retailer specializing in clothing, footwear, and accessories, a major UK-based kitchen retailer and manufacturer, and a British retail group specializing in sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment. Two retailers have transitioned from traditional third-party saliva testing to INBS's fingerprint drug screening technology. The switch to a more streamlined, hygienic, and less invasive testing methodology has addressed business and policy alignment issues and previous testing inefficiencies, facilitating smoother processes that enable larger testing volumes.

Doug Heath, Vice president of Global Sales at INBS, commented, "Our reach continues to extend into new sectors, indicating a demand for drug testing beyond just safety-critical industries. We're seeing more businesses taking proactive measures to ensure workplace safety and protect their reputation as responsible employers. We are very pleased to welcome these prominent retail partners into our growing network."

INBS' first-of-its-kind solution uses fingerprint sweat to provide a quick, hygienic, and easy-to-use method for drug testing, delivering results in just minutes. This unique approach tests for common drugs of abuse, including cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine, and opiates.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. Additionally, the Company's biosensor platform has the potential to test for various indications, ranging from immunological conditions to communicable diseases. The Company's current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.'s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in Intelligent Bio Solutions' public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

