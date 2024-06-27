Submit Release
Calendar Retailer Chooses Bridgeline’s AI-Powered HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, today announced a large calendar retailer has chosen Bridgeline's HawkSearch to power product discovery for its eCommerce website.

HawkSearch will enhance the retailers’ revenue through its AI-powered search bar that offers a more personalized user experience.

The calendar retailer will use HawkSearch to increase sales using features such as Smart Search and Recommendations. For instance, if a customer searches for a “day planner with motivational quotes and cute dogs,” Smart Search will display results such as “Dogma, A Dog’s Guide to Life” featuring inspiring quotes paired with photos of dogs. The improved website can utilize Smart Search to provide the customer with the product they are looking for in a far more personalized and accurate way.

With HawkSearch Recommendations, the retailer can create personalized shopping experiences to boost the average order size. For example, when a shopper searches for “Baseball calendar” and selects the “MLB New York Mets 17-month pocket planner” HawkSearch will suggest other baseball-themed calendars, and other pocket planners as well, allowing the customer to easily find a variety of products that they will likely also be interested in.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, "Our partnership with the calendar retailer showcases our dedication to supporting revenue growth for eCommerce retailers. HawkSearch's AI-powered search capabilities are a necessity for creating easy to navigate online shopping experiences that drive sales."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

Written by Matthew Plotz


