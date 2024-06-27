Femasys to Participate in European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology 40th Annual Meeting in Amsterdam

Leading women’s reproductive health conference directly follows the company’s EU CE Mark approval for four of its products

ATLANTA, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys, Inc., (Nasdaq: FEMY), a leading biomedical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs of women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible, and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products, announces it will be participating at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology’s (ESHRE) 40th Annual Meeting in Amsterdam on July 7-10. The Company will be exhibiting at booth #11,111.



The conference follows Femasys receiving CE Mark certification for four of its products – FemaSeed®, FemVue®, FemCerv®, and FemCath® – making them compliant with the new European Union legislation for medical devices and approved for commercial sale.

“This is an opportune time for Femasys to explore potential strategic partners for distribution in Europe and internationally on the heels of receiving CE mark approval for our four products. As ESHRE’s Annual Meeting is the premier event for the European and international community focused on women’s reproductive health, our team is poised to educate healthcare providers,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Femasys’ Founder, President, and CEO. “This year’s event is sure to include productive meetings with potentially measurable outcomes as we look to enter into the EU market.”

ESHRE is focused on promoting awareness and knowledge around infertility and reproductive care, aiming to provide members and beyond a holistic understanding of reproductive biology and medicine. The ESHRE Annual Meeting is being held at the RAI Amsterdam and will feature four days of speeches, presentations, networking opportunities, and more. For more information, please visit eshre.eu/ESHRE2024.

About Femasys

Femasys is a leading biomedical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs of women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible, and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions, including a lead revolutionary product candidate and FDA-cleared products. FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, an innovative infertility treatment designed to deliver sperm directly where conception occurs, is FDA-cleared and has received regulatory approval in Canada and Europe. FemBloc® permanent birth control in late-stage clinical development is the first and only non-surgical, in-office, permanent birth control method intended to be a safer option for women at substantially less cost than the long-standing surgical alternative. The Company has developed diagnostic products that are complementary for which it has achieved regulatory approvals to market in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other ex-U.S. territories, and which are commercial-ready due to its in-house manufacturing capabilities. Its diagnostic products include FemVue® for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath®, an intrauterine catheter for selective fallopian tube evaluation, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis. Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to develop and advance our current product candidates and programs into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, clinical trials; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidates and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidates; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidates, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

