Exosome Diagnostics Market to Surge: Projected Growth from USD 59M to USD 2,347M by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market is anticipated to expand significantly, increasing from USD 59 million in 2024 to USD 2,347 million by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 108.9%. However, the launch of exosome-based therapeutics is expected to commence from 2029 onward. Overall, the market, valued at USD 59 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 6,848 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 81.2% from 2024 to 2032. Key drivers of this growth include increasing initiatives for product commercialization, particularly in the exosome therapeutics segment, and the rising adoption of exosome biomarkers for personalized medicine applications. However, the market faces challenges such as technical complexities in exosome isolation and inadequate protocols for development and production. Major players in this evolving market include Bio-Techne (US), NanoFCM Inc. (UK), System Biosciences, LLC. (US), and others actively advancing exosome-based technologies across diagnostics and therapeutics.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=198025144

Market Segmentation: Types and Dominant Segments

The exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market is segmented into exosome diagnostics and exosome therapeutics. Currently, exosome-based diagnostics are expected to dominate the market due to products in clinical trials. Bio-Techne holds a monopoly in the diagnostics market with its sole approved test, ExoDx. Conversely, exosome-based therapeutics are poised for market entry post-2029.

Product and Service Segmentation

Segmented by product & service, the market comprises instruments & services and kits & reagents. Until 2029, the kits & reagents segment, monopolized by Bio-Techne's ExoDx, is expected to dominate market revenue. However, the instruments & services segment is anticipated to gain momentum in the near future.

Source-Based Market Dynamics

The market is categorized by source into stem cells, blood & blood plasma, urine, and other samples (saliva and endothelial cells). Exosomes from blood plasma and urine are particularly promising for diagnostics, with the urine segment projected to lead market revenue, offering non-invasive and rapid diagnostic capabilities.

Application Insights in Exosome Therapeutics

Exosome therapeutics find applications in cancer, dermatological diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and other rare genetic and infectious diseases. The robust pipeline focuses prominently on cancer, musculoskeletal disorders, and dermatology, highlighting promising treatment approaches.

End User and Regional Market Outlook

End users of exosome diagnostics and therapeutics include hospitals, clinics, and physician settings. Collaboration with regional clinics is crucial for market penetration, particularly in diagnostics, driving revenue growth.

The global market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. As of April 2024, the US dominates as the sole revenue contributor due to the approval of one exosome-based diagnostic product. However, Europe is expected to emerge as a significant market player in the forecast period, reflecting growing adoption and regulatory advancements.

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=198025144

Market Monopoly and Key Players

As of 2024, Bio-Techne (US) holds a monopoly in the exosome diagnostics market, being the sole company with an approved and commercialized exosome-based test. Key players in the market include Bio-Techne (US), NanoFCM Inc. (UK), System Biosciences, LLC. (US), Capital Biosciences, Inc. (US), AMSBIO (UK), INOVIQ (Australia), Direct Biologics LLC (US), Regeneus Ltd (Australia), CUREXSYS (Germany), and Aegle Therapeutics (US). These companies are anticipated to lead the market dynamics in the coming years.

Bio-Techne’s Market Dominance

Bio-Techne (US) emerges as the dominant player in the exosome diagnostics sector, a position expected to strengthen further. The company’s flagship product, the ExoDx prostate cancer test, underscores its market leadership. Bio-Techne bolstered its presence in the exosome market through the acquisition of Exosome Diagnostics Inc. in 2018, expanding its footprint in liquid biopsy diagnostics.

Market Dynamics of Other Players

Other market players, albeit holding a smaller revenue share, contribute significantly with offerings such as isolation kits, preparation kits, and liquid biopsy kits. Noteworthy players include NanoFCM Inc. (UK), System Biosciences, LLC. (US), Capital Biosciences, Inc. (US), AMSBIO (UK), and INOVIQ (Australia). Among these, Capital Biosciences, Inc. (US), AMSBIO (UK), and INOVIQ (Australia) are poised to emerge as prominent contenders in the market.

Role of AMSBIO and INOVIQ

AMSBIO (UK) specializes in life science research reagents and services, focusing on genomics, proteomics, cell culture, and stem cell sciences. The company provides exosome isolation tools such as reagents and immunobeads, crucial for intact exosome isolation from biological fluids or cell media samples. Meanwhile, INOVIQ (Australia) is advancing precision diagnostics and exosome solutions to enhance cancer diagnosis and treatment. The company’s EXO-NET and hTERT test products cater to diverse research applications and adjunctive use in urine cytology testing for bladder cancer.

In essence, while Bio-Techne dominates the exosome diagnostics market, the emergence of other key players like AMSBIO and INOVIQ signifies a competitive landscape poised for growth and innovation in the exosome diagnostics and therapeutics sector.

For More information, Inquire Now .

Related Reports:

Allergy Diagnostics Market

Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Companion Diagnostics Market

Diagnostic Contract Manufacturing Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Get access to the latest updates on Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Companies and Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com