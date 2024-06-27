Tourmaline Bio Announces the Promotion of Ryan Robinson to Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Tourmaline) (NASDAQ: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the promotion of Ryan Robinson, CPA, to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective June 25, 2024. Mr. Robinson most recently held the role of Vice President, Finance and Controller at Tourmaline, in addition to serving as Tourmaline’s Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer since October 2023.



“Ryan has been instrumental in Tourmaline’s rapid growth over the last year, building a top-flight finance organization and executing on our reverse merger in October 2023, through which we became a public company, as well as our $172.5 million follow-on public offering in January 2024,” said Sandeep Kulkarni, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tourmaline. “Ryan’s financial acumen, collaborative working style, and disciplined approach to capital deployment are a strong complement to Tourmaline’s mission as we continue to realize the ‘pipelines in a product’ potential of TOUR006.”

“I am honored to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer at Tourmaline, where I have been privileged to work alongside world-class colleagues since joining last summer,” said Mr. Robinson. “I look forward to continuing our work to bring potentially standard-of-care changing medicines to millions of patients worldwide, where significant unmet medical need persists in both immune disorders and cardiovascular disease.”

Mr. Robinson has nearly 15 years of finance and operations experience within the biotechnology industry. Before joining Tourmaline, Mr. Robinson served as Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at Korro Bio, a publicly-traded company focused on RNA editing. Prior to Korro Bio, Mr. Robinson served as the Corporate Controller for Jounce Therapeutics, a publicly-traded immunotherapy company. Mr. Robinson also worked at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, a publicly-traded biopharmaceuticals company, where he oversaw the financial and operational aspects of the commercial launch of ONIVYDE® for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Mr. Robinson began his career in the audit practice of Ernst & Young, where he served a variety of public and private life sciences companies at all stages of clinical development.

Mr. Robinson earned a B.S. in Management and an M.S. in Accounting from Boston College, and he is licensed as a Certified Public Accountant.

About Tourmaline Bio:

Tourmaline is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. Tourmaline’s lead asset is TOUR006.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

