Spiro Harrison & Nelson Opens New NYC Office and Expands its NYC and NJ Offices with Two New Partners
The Spiro Harrison & Nelson law firm announces the opening of its new NYC office and welcomes Evan Bianchi and Anthony C. D’Alessandro as new partners.
The Spiro Harrison & Nelson law firm is pleased to announce the opening of its new NYC office located at 40 Exchange Place in the Financial District and welcomes Evan Bianchi and Anthony C. D'Alessandro as new partners in the firm's litigation and trusts and estates practice groups.
“We’re incredibly fortunate that Evan and Anthony have decided to bring their legal talents and entrepreneurial spirit to our firm as we broaden our litigation and trusts and estates practices in New York and New Jersey,” said Jason C. Spiro.
“Evan will help expand our presence in New York while enhancing the firm’s federal and state appellate practice capabilities in multiple jurisdictions,” continued Spiro. “Anthony is bringing a growing trusts and estates practice to our firm that will expand our firm’s capabilities to handle more sophisticated matters for higher net worth clients.”
Evan Bianchi is an experienced appellate advocate who has litigated in federal and state courts nationwide on matters for corporations, liquidators and foreign representatives, governmental entities, non-profits, and individuals in civil and criminal appeals concerning administrative law, contract disputes, justiciability, insurance coverage, environmental law, bankruptcy, sentencing, election law, and civil rights. Evan clerked for Judge William J. Kayatta, Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and for Judge Lee H. Rosenthal of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. He is a graduate of the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.
Anthony C. D’Alessandro is a trusts and estates attorney working out of the firm’s Montclair and Red Bank, New Jersey offices with significant experience drafting estate planning documents, administering trusts and estates, and handling disputed and litigated trusts and estates matters. Anthony also has experience in business planning and zoning/land use. Anthony served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Sohail Mohammed, J.S.C. in Passaic County Superior Court. He is a graduate of Seton Hall University School of Law.
About Spiro Harrison & Nelson Law Firm
Spiro Harrison & Nelson is a full-service boutique law firm that counsels clients on complex litigation matters, commercial disputes and transactions for Fortune 500 companies, middle market and emerging businesses, investment funds, individuals and government entities. The firm has four offices in three states with more than 20 attorneys and is ranked by Chambers USA for its commercial litigation practice.
