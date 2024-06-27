Department of Women Youth and Persons with Disabilities calls for collaborative campaign to dispel myth-associated with Albinism

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities joins the global community in calling for more efforts to raise awareness of the rights of persons with albinism.

Albinism is a genetic condition that affects around 1 in 4,000 people in South Africa. It's a rare condition that can result in a lack of melanin pigment, and people with albinism in South Africa are considered to have a lifelong physical impairment and disability. Access to adequate learning, participation in economic opportunities and employment remains a challenge for learners and youth with disabilities including those with albinism in South Africa.

The National Albinism Task Force in South Africa and Amnesty International called on the South African government to take immediate steps to respect, promote, and fulfil all the rights of persons with albinism and ensure that all those who violate such rights are held accountable. “For this reason, we call on all the youth of South Africa to support all the youth programs and initiatives from civil society; government, and the private sector aimed at educating and creating awareness on albinism,” said Advocate Mikateko Maluleke DG of DWYPD.

The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa guarantees that everyone has the right to life. Persons with disabilities, especially youth with disabilities, are particularly at risk and require specific measures to protect this right. The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, through its Disabilities Rights Awareness Campaign continue to encourage civil society organizations and the private sector to invest in public educational programmes that will help to dispel the misconception and discriminatory practices on albinism.

