President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns SANDF casualties in Democratic Republic of Congo

As Commander-in-Chief of the South African National Defence Force, President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the death of two soldiers and injuries sustained by 20 others in a mortar attack on their base in Sake in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the families of the fallen troops as well as their commanders and colleagues.

The President’s thoughts are also with the SANDF members who are recovering from their injuries.

The President assures the bereaved families and the injured troops that the South African National Defence Force will take the utmost care to provide the necessary logistical and psychosocial support to all those affected.

“As we mourn the deaths and casualties inflicted on our soldiers, we value and are humbled by the sacrifices they have made for the cause of peace and stability in our region, and they shall not be forgotten,” said President Ramaphosa.

South African forces are part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) which was deployed on 15 December 2023 to support the Government of the DRC to restore peace and security in the eastern DRC.

This was in response to an increase in conflicts and instability caused by the resurgence of armed groups.

